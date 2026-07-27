Luxury housing outperforms amid global headwinds

Amid global economic instability India’s luxury residences continue to attract the interest of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and are gaining an increasing share of residential sales. Rising earnings, business success, a growing pool of high-net-worth individuals have resulted in a persistent demand for up market homes.

A report for H1 FY 26 by Anarock revealed that luxury and premium homes accounted for nearly 42 per cent of new home supply in key cities and represented about Rs 2.98 lakh crore of residential sales value, growing 7 per cent YoY, while housing sales volume remained largely stable. The data indicate that buyers are choosing more upscale homes.

Uddhav Poddar, CMD, Bhumika Group said, “Despite global economic uncertainties, the luxury housing segment has continued to demonstrate resilience, driven by buyers who are prioritising quality, trust and long-term value over short-term market fluctuations. Today’s luxury homebuyers evaluate not only the residence but the overall living experience, including thoughtful design, wellness, connectivity and the credibility of the developer. As aspirations continue to evolve and purchasing decisions become more value-driven, we believe demand for well-planned premium developments will remain strong over the long term.”

The residential environment is now more appealing for end-users and investors alike, with transparency driven by RERA and quality developments delivered by reputable developers.

Among the major cities, Mumbai remains the most expensive residential market in India. Luxury home prices in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have risen by around 43 per cent in the last three years, backed by limited supply and persistent demand from rich homeowners, said Anarock. In terms of transaction value, Delhi-NCR has become the largest luxury home market in the country.

Gurpal Singh Chawla, managing director, TREVOC Group, said, “The luxury residential market continues to outperform because buyers today are investing in experiences rather than just square footage. They seek homes that combine thoughtful design, timeless architecture and spaces that evolve with their lifestyle.”

Gurugram witnessed sales of properties priced above Rs 10 crore worth around Rs 24,120 crore in 2025, beating MMR’s Rs 21,902 crore for the first time, according to data from Sotheby’s International Realty and CRE Matrix. The trend has continued into 2026, with Gurugram accounting for over 73 per cent of total residential releases in Delhi-NCR during the second quarter. As a major business and financial hub, supplemented with high-end retail, hospitality and social infrastructure, Gurugram continues to attract entrepreneurs, senior executives and worldwide professionals.

Mitul Jain, managing director, SPJ Group, said, “Today’s luxury developments are expected to offer a seamless blend of design excellence, superior amenities and strategic locations, making luxury residences a preferred choice for discerning buyers and investors alike. In Gurugram, robust infrastructure, expanding corporate presence and the emergence of well-planned luxury micro-markets have further strengthened demand for luxury residences. As a result, luxury homes have evolved beyond aspirational purchases into resilient, future-ready assets for both end-users and investors.”

Noida is fast turning out to be the next luxury destination in NCR. The developing metro network, motorway connectivity and the impending Noida International Airport are turning the city into an appealing destination for luxury residential complexes. Integrated townships, better value propositions and modern infrastructure are luring end users and investors.

Salil Kumar, director, marketing & business management, CRC Group, said, “Noida’s luxury housing segment has transformed considerably due to the transformative infrastructure developments and the increasing preference for elevated living experiences. Expectations are still evolving, and the luxury segment is setting the bar higher with sophisticated living experiences that are comfortable, functional, and have long-term value.”

For developers, luxury housing offers the advantage of higher revenue per unit, allowing for greater focus on design, build quality, and customer experience. At the same time, however, buyers are becoming more sophisticated and demanding the worldwide standards of execution, competent property management and long-term after sales support.

Backed by strong economic fundamentals, infrastructure development and changing aspirations of buyers, Delhi-NCR, led by Gurugram and fast catching up Noida, is well placed to remain India’s most vibrant luxury housing market. Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad continue to be the anchors of India’s premium residential growth.