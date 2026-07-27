‘Visitors discovering many dimensions of Israel beyond the Holy Land’

Israel ministry of tourism director of marketing, India Amruta Bangera, who was in the state, took the time out to speak to Diana Fernandes, on Israel’s tourism industry and the changes seen over the years.

Q. Can you share the current outlook for tourism to Israel amidst the geo-political disturbances?

Israel remains committed to engaging with the Indian market through consistent trade and marketing initiatives while taking a long-term view of tourism recovery. Our participation at the MICE and Luxury Travel Congress (MILT) reflects our focus on strengthening Israel’s position as both a leisure and MICE destination. We recognise that traveller confidence takes time to rebuild, which is why we continue to engage directly with the travel trade and media, providing accurate information and helping the industry make informed decisions. We also value the strong relationship between India and Israel and remain optimistic about future opportunities for tourism collaboration, including improved connectivity when market conditions are conducive.

Q. And tell us about what it’s like in Israel right now?

Life across most of Israel continues to be normal with tourism, business events and large international conferences taking place. People are positively attending such events from across the globe, and there are many more events planned in the pipeline. For instance, our Korea office recently held one of the biggest conventions in Jerusalem for more than 3,000 pax from across the world.

Besides, we recently hosted a group of 10 Indian journalists on a culinary familiarisation trip, and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive, highlighting Israel’s hospitality, cuisine and diverse experiences. As always, visitor safety remains a top priority, and we continue to monitor the situation closely while welcoming travellers from around the world. Also there are plans for many such activities in the coming months.

Q. What is the situation for travellers from India to Israel?

India has consistently been one of Israel’s most important source markets. Using 2019 as a benchmark, when Israel welcomed approximately 65,100 visitors from India, we see significant potential for growth. In 2025, visitor arrivals from India was 13,900, with the fall is being attributed to Covid and the crisis the country has seen since then. Looking ahead and subject to favourable conditions we are optimistic we will surpass the 2019 figures and reach a new high.

We are also seeing a shift in the way Indians are looking at Israel. While pilgrim travel continues to be the primary reason for many visitors, travellers today are increasingly extending their stay to explore Israel beyond the usual. Through our outreach programmes and engagements across India, we are highlighting experiences beyond Jerusalem, including destinations such as Tel Aviv, Eilat and the Dead Sea, along with cultural, culinary and family-friendly experiences that many travellers may not yet be familiar with. In India, markets such as Goa and Kerala continue to show strong potential for travel to Israel, and we are strengthening our engagement in these regions through seminars and trade initiatives. At the same time, we remain optimistic that enhanced air connectivity in the future, when commercially viable, will make travel even more convenient and further strengthen the longstanding tourism ties between India and Israel.

4. What are the most popular tours for Indian travellers to Israel?

Currently, Holy Land remains the reason for many Indian travelling to Israel. However, traveller preferences are evolving. We see more visitors are extending their stay to experience Israel beyond its iconic pilgrimage sites. Indian tourists are exploring destinations such as Tel Aviv, the Dead Sea, Galilee, the Negev Desert and Eilat, combining faith with leisure, culture and adventure. Popular experiences include floating in the Dead Sea, discovering the ancient streets of Jaffa and the City of David, hiking in Galilee, stargazing in the Negev Desert, and enjoying water sports and dolphin encounters in Eilat.

Culinary experiences have also become a strong draw, with markets such as Mahane Yehuda, Carmel and Levinsky, alongside Tel Aviv’s renowned food and vegan scene, offering travellers a taste of the diverse food culture. We are also seeing growing interest in MICE and experiential travel, as more visitors discover the many dimensions of Israel beyond the Holy Land.

Q. What are your strategies to promote tourism to Israel?

Our strategy focuses on increasing awareness of Israel’s diverse tourism offerings. We continue to work closely with travel trade partners through seminars, workshops, road shows and industry events, while also engaging consumers through digital campaigns, media partnerships and influencer collaborations. We aim to increasingly highlight Israel’s culinary experiences, buzzing nightlife, culture, nature, wellness, beaches and MICE capabilities to appeal to a broader range of Indian travellers.

Q. How is Goa shaping up in this sector of tourism to Israel?

Goa is an important market for Israel, particularly given its strong outbound travel segment and longstanding people-to-people connections. Israel offers an incredibly diverse range of experiences far beyond its coastline. Visitors can explore the vibrant cosmopolitan energy of Tel Aviv, discover the rich history and spiritual significance of Jerusalem, float in the unique waters of the Dead Sea, experience the dramatic desert landscapes of the Negev, and enjoy world-class culinary, cultural and adventure tourism. This diversity ensures that Israel has something to appeal to every type of Goan traveller. Interestingly, Eilat, Israel’s southern resort city, shares many similarities with Goa. With its beautiful beaches, vibrant atmosphere, water sports, nightlife and relaxed coastal lifestyle, Eilat offers an experience that many Goan travellers would find familiar and appealing.