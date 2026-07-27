Madel-Unjirim triumph in Curtorim interward football

Curtorim: Madel-Unjirim emerged champions of the 7-a-side Curtorim Interward Football Tournament with a 3-2 victory over Novovaddo in the final at the St Alex Church Ground, Curtorim.

Floyd Luis handed Madel the lead before Myson Fernandes restored parity for Novovaddo. Floyd Anyai once again put Madel ahead, only for Vicky Cardozo to equalise.

With the title hanging in the balance, Dawson Sardinha produced the decisive strike to seal the triumph for Madel-Unjirim.

The final was graced by the presence of Fr Ubaldo Fernandes, Fr Manuel Dias, Fr Serterio Rodrigues, Fr Micheal Fernandes, Fr Milagres Dias, Rui Menezes and other dignitaries.