Raynier’s treble troubles Defenders

Jamshedpur FC cruise to a 5-0 victory in Durand Cup Group C opener

Ranchi: Raynier Fernandes produced a brilliant hattrick on debut as Jamshedpur FC made a flying start to their Group C campaign in the Durand Cup with a comprehensive 5-0 win over Defenders FC of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces here on Sunday.

Besides Fernandes (4th, 6th, 82nd), Aman C.K. (23rd) and Devendra Dhaku Murgaokar (39th) also found the net as the Red Miners dominated proceedings from start to finish.

The Indian Super League side wasted no time in asserting themselves and raced into the lead inside four minutes at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium.

Jamshedpur FC struck twice inside the opening six minutes, with Raynier Fernandes opening the scoring in the fourth minute by powering home a header from Sanan Mohammed’s inviting cross before doubling the lead moments later with a fierce strike after goalkeeper T.S. Priyashan could only partially clear Lalhriatpuia Chawngthu’s delivery.

The Red Miners made it 3-0 in the 23rd minute when Aman CK sprinted onto a long diagonal ball and calmly chipped the advancing Priyashan. Aman then turned provider six minutes before the break, his low cross taking a fortunate deflection off

Devendra Dhaku Murgaokar before rolling into the net past the stranded goalkeeper.

Fernandes completed his hat-trick in the 82nd minute, reacting quickest to convert the rebound after Priyashan spilled substitute Lawmsangzuala’s powerful effort, capping a dream competitive debut in Jamshedpur colours.