A roaring night of rock

The Rakshas Battle of the Bands 2026 was held on August 15 at Emerald Lawns, Parra with 10 bands competing for the top spots. Organised by Slipdisc Advertising and Events, the event brought together musicians from different styles and generations. Chief guest Daniel Lobo attended the event.

The competing bands were Roar Engine, Collision Course, Mosaic, Breaking Limits, Flow State, Rabbit Teeth, The Misfits, Annex Band, Echo Drift and Aagaz. The bands performed a mix of original compositions and classic covers. Host Gaurav Phadte kept the energy high with his interactions on and off stage.

A draw of lots determined the performance order, with the BITS Pilani band Aagaz opening the competition with three original rock compositions. Roar Engine, which finished third last year, was the final competing band to perform. The judging panel comprised Goan musicians Bonny Alex Dias, Carisio Azevedo and Jeshrun D’Cruz. While the judges deliberated, guest band Side Hustle performed. The three-member band comprised Slipdisc founder Keith Fernandes, Phadte and music teacher Nathan D’Costa. Guest band Kódop, pronounced ‘Khodop’, the Konkani word for rock, also performed.

Collision Course won the Rakshas Battle of the Bands 2026, with Rabbit Teeth taking second place and Aagaz finishing third. Sherwin Misquitta was named Best Drummer, while Mark Carneiro won Best Guitarist for the second consecutive year.