Goa’s everyday stories in sketches

Urban Sketchers Goa’s debut exhibition is ongoing at the Aguad Port and Jail Complex, Sinquerim exhibiting 65 original artworks by 20 local artists celebrating the state’s architecture, culture and everyday life.

‘Goa Through Sketches’, inaugurated by artists Kalidas Saterdekar, will be on display until September 20. Created in pen, ink, watercolour and mixed media, the artworks inspiration was drawn from direct observation.

“I feel that art, and Urban Sketchers, is more than just sketching. When we paint, or when we go on location, sit down, and work, we learn many things. We often pass by a place a structure casually, but when we actually sit down to sketch it, that is when we truly understand its structure,” said Saterdekar.

The exhibition marks the first collective exhibition by Urban Sketchers Goa and the first time the community showcased its work at a heritage venue of this scale.