Brushing up on oral health

Common misconceptions about gum health often prevent individuals from seeking necessary treatment, leading to preventable tooth loss and systemic health complications

DR. RAHUL LOLIENKAR

Periodontal disease is an immune-mediated breakdown of dental supporting structures manifesting clinically in a vast assortment of ways, such as gingival morphological alterations, gingival bleeding, oral malodour, gingival recession, pocket formation, bone loss, and eventually loosening of the teeth.

In India, gingival health is frequently viewed through a lens of cultural taboos, and anecdotal advice passed down through generations. These myths often delay critical medical intervention, leading to high rates of chronic periodontitis and tooth loss.

Common misconceptions

Myth: Bleeding gums are normal.

Fact: Many people often believe that occasional bleeding during brushing or flossing is a standard occurrence. However, healthy gums do not bleed. Consistent bleeding is a primary indicator of gingivitis, the earliest stage of gum disease. If ignored, gingivitis can progress to periodontitis, where the inner layer of the gum and bone pull away from the teeth and form pockets that collect debris and become infected.

Myth: Brushing harder cures gum issues.

Fact: Brushing too hard can actually exacerbate the problem by causing gum recession and wearing down tooth enamel. Dental professionals advise using a soft-bristled toothbrush, angling the bristles 45 degrees toward the gum line, using gentle, short, followed by a sweeping stroke away from the gum without

causing trauma.

Myth: Gum disease only affects the mouth.

Fact: Periodontal disease is a chronic inflammatory condition linked to several systemic health issues. Research has established links between gum disease and heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and

respiratory diseases.

Myth: Brushing for a longer time keeps gums healthy.

Fact: Brushing for two minutes can remove up to 26% to 41% (according to ADA) more plaque than brushing for only 45 seconds, the average time most people actually spend brushing. It is recommended that brushing is done for two minutes, using a fluoridated toothpaste and soft-bristle toothbrush.

Myth: Brushing soon after eating.

Fact: Brushing immediately after eating can actually be detrimental to your dental health, resulting in enamel softening, leading to permanent erosion and dentinal sensitivity. Instead gargle after eating and brush after 15 to 20 minutes, though, as per ADA recommendation, the duration is 30 minutes after meals.

Myth: Flossing is optional if you

brush well.

Fact: Brushing only cleans approximately 65% of tooth surfaces. The remaining 35%—the areas between teeth—can only be reached by flossing or

interdental cleaners.

Myth: Losing teeth is an inevitable part of aging.

Fact: Tooth loss is typically a result of disease, not age. With proper periodontal care, most people can maintain their natural teeth throughout their lives.

Myth: Poor hygiene is the only cause.

Fact: While oral hygiene is critical, factors like genetics, smoking, hormonal changes (such as pregnancy), and stress play significant roles in a person’s susceptibility to gum disease.

Besides these, there are also misconceptions. For instance, a common myth is that bleeding gums are just a normal part of pregnancy. While hormonal changes cause pregnancy gingivitis, it is still an active disease that invariably requires palliative care (during the second trimester) to prevent progression and potential risks to the child. It is also wrongly believed that pregnant women should not undergo gum treatment. Far from avoiding the dentist, pregnant women should seek care, as untreated gum infections are linked to preterm birth and low birth weight.

Myths regarding

professional procedures

The most significant barrier to gum care in India is a deep-seated suspicion of professional cleaning (scaling).

Patients often visit the dentist only when heavy calculus (hardened plaque) has formed. This tartar acts like a ‘bridge’ or ‘cement’, masking the fact that the underlying bone has already receded. Dental scaling doesn’t cause tooth loosening; it simply reveals damage caused by the infection to the underlying supporting structures of the tooth.

Further, modern scaling uses ultrasonic vibrations and water to gently dislodge tartar. It does not involve “scraping” with enough force to damage enamel, which is the hardest substance in the

human body.

In rural India, there is also a misconception that upper jaw treatments or extractions affect eyesight. However, anatomically, the nerves governing vision and those supplying the teeth are entirely separate. There is no physiological link between gum surgery or tooth extraction and the loss of vision.

Myths on hygiene

and natural remedies

Many Indians also tend rely on traditional materials, believing them to be superior to modern dental tools. For instance, bleeding during brushing is dismissed as a minor irritation or attributed to ‘stomach heat’ (pitta). However, clinically, bleeding is the primary sign of gingivitis.

It is also wrongly believed that using fingers to clean gums is better than a toothbrush. In truth, while massaging the gums with a clean finger can stimulate blood flow, it cannot remove the microbial biofilm (plaque) between the teeth or near the gum line where disease starts. The practice of using charcoal, ash, or salt to clean should also be discouraged since these substances are highly abrasive. It traumatises the delicate gingival margin, leading to permanent gum recession and tooth sensitivity.

Similarly, there is a misconception that tobacco-based powders (gul/manjan) strengthen the gums. This is because the nicotine and abrasive nature of these powders provide a temporary stimulating sensation that users mistake for health. In reality, they are major causes of oral cancer and severe gum recession.

Preventing gum health misconceptions involves establishing daily, consistent oral hygiene, having regular dental checkups, debunking common myths about bleeding and age with your dentist, brushing twice daily, daily flossing, quitting smoking and understanding that bleeding gums indicate early disease. To conclude, preventive dentistry is truly the key to a lifetime of healthy teeth.

(The writer is a periodontist at Goa Dental College and Hospital and proprietor, Dentique Dental clinic, Porvorim)