Chasing heights

Tarun Kerpal, who left an aviation career to pursue mountaineering, recently completed his first 6,000-metre Himalayan ascent on Mt Yunam in Himachal Pradesh

RAMANDEEP KAUR

From a young age, Tarun Kerpal was fascinated by photographs and magazine clippings of climbers in full gear, roped together on snow-covered mountains. But growing up in Goa, he had little idea how to find his way into the sport.

That fascination eventually took him to Mt Yunam (6,111 metres) in Himachal Pradesh, where he recently completed his first 6,000-metre Himalayan ascent. Kerpal, who is from Margao, reached the summit at 9.15 a.m. on July 19, a day before his 35th birthday, during a high-altitude expedition in the trans-Himalayan region.

Kerpal first saw the Himalayas in 2015 during a trip with friends. He began with smaller treks and gradually learned the skills required for mountaineering.

Before climbing Mt Yunam, he completed several high-altitude treks, including the Rupin Pass Trek (2018), Hampta Pass Trek (2021), Kedarkantha Winter Trek (2022) and the Chadar Trek across the frozen Zanskar River in Ladakh (2023). He was among the 1,325 trekkers who completed the Chadar Trek in 2023 after it resumed following a two-year hiatus.

While he continued exploring the mountains through trekking, financial constraints and limited access to training delayed his move into technical mountaineering. His formal training began in 2025 when he completed the Basic Mountaineering Course at the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), Arunachal Pradesh. The course covered rock craft, ice craft, glacier travel, rope techniques and rescue procedures on the Mt Gorichen Glacier.

Kerpal credits his instructors, Karan Katoch and Naik Subedar Gopal Negi of the Indian Army’s 12 Kumaon Regiment, for guiding him during his early years in the sport.

Having spent nearly a decade in the aviation industry as an in-flight manager, he resigned in December last year to focus full-time on climbing.

He had initially planned his Mt Yunam expedition for August end but changed his schedule after fellow climbers advised against attempting the peak during the monsoon because of unpredictable weather.

But on July 12, while discussing future plans with a batchmate from NIMAS, he learned that a group of climbers was planning an alpine-style ascent of Mt Yunam on July 17. Kerpal joined the team and with only a few days to prepare, travelled from Goa to Himachal Pradesh.

He says, “It wasn’t planned at all. Everything happened very quickly.”

The expedition team comprised Kerpal, three climbers from Uttarakhand and a guide. Pawan Joshi (30), who led the group, had previously climbed Mt Yunam twice, making this his third ascent. The other members were Digvijay Rawat (25), Rajat Kathait (24) and Rahul Panwar (26). For Kerpal, Digvijay and Rajat, it was their first attempt at the peak.

The five-member team travelled to Bharatpur (4,600 metres) before trekking to an advanced camp at around 5,500 metres. After a day of acclimatisation, they began their summit push at 4 a.m. on July 19.

The climb brought its share of challenges. After gaining altitude on the first day, Kerpal and another member developed symptoms of Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS). Both experienced severe headaches, while his teammate also suffered repeated vomiting and fluid loss. The group slowed its pace, carried out acclimatisation walks and stayed hydrated until their condition improved.

Four members reached the summit between 8.25 a.m. and 10 a.m. One climber remained at the base camp under supervision, while arrangements were made to ensure he was cared for before the group began its descent to Bharatpur later that day.

“Standing atop Mt Yunam wasn’t just about reaching 6,111 metres. Every mountain reminds you how small you are and how much there is to learn. This is another step in a much longer journey. As long as my legs and lungs allow me, I want to continue climbing,” he says.

Kerpal is now seeking sponsorship to support future expeditions with his team. He is also set to attend the Advanced Mountaineering Course at the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling, later this year, followed by specialised search and rescue training.

He hopes more people from Goa take an interest in mountaineering and pursue formal training. “Goa has always been celebrated for its beaches but I believe it can also become known for producing passionate mountaineers,” he says.