Tiatr Review

Willy Silveira’s tiatr released in the season of Lent, has a message of sharing love, and highlights the wonders that can be achieved when one keeps faith in the Lord.

The curtain opens on a scene in the cemetery. Allan and his daughter Pearl are praying at the grave of a loved one. Both have regrets. Allan wonders if he could have done more for his wife and Pearl wishes she had spent more time with her mother. Cut to the next act. Alisha and Rohan were great friends in college. Alisha wants to tell him of her love for him but, he is already in love with another. Allan runs a cake shop with his daughter. Alisha comes visiting and Pearl, who was secretly in love with Rohan, tells her good friend to put in a word for her. As they chat, Pearl faints but revives, only to faint again. She is admitted to the hospital and after all tests are done is diagnosed with blood cancer. The doctor informs Allan that a stem cell therapy is available. A donor has to be found and a search begins. Meanwhile Rohan who was always in love with Pearl, tells her of his intentions. She refuses as she is not sure how long she will live. But then a stem cell donor is found. Watch what happens next as the tale unfolds with many twists and an interesting climax, to disclose the ‘Final Order’.

The play moves at a brisk pace. A fine script keeps the main story interesting. Awareness is created among the audience, of the DKMS Foundation in India with reference to stem cell therapy. A fine cast, comedy, some good songs, and a band of good young musicians make this an interesting play. Jaison provides lights to sets by Pedro Santan. The cast has Sheena Gracias as Pearl, a role she does well, with plenty of emotion. Meenaxi Chougule is good as Alisha, a friend and a therapist. Ulhas Tari shines as Allan, the person who lost his wife and Rosario does well as the helpful doctor. Willy is Rohan, happy in love but unsure about his decisions. Adriano, Alijoy, and John play important minor roles. The comedy has its moments, especially in the first two acts. Risma, Agnelo, Riston, and Joyel entertain.

The band has Yeselon, Rehan (trumpets), Mauvin (drums), Benny (keyboard) and Joeman (drums). The opening is a duet from Sheena and Alijoy. There are more songs from Peter de Arambol, Rosario de Benaulim, Baltazar Pontes, and others. Olga Vaz demands support for Konkani Roman script and later joins Alijoy and Peter in a hard-hitting trio.