Govt to soon set up dedicated cell for helping Gulf Goans

Two families returned safely, we are in touch with MEA: CM

Panaji : Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said the state government is setting up a dedicated cell within the next two days to provide support to Goans working in the Middle East who have been affected by the ongoing conflict there.

He said two families have safely returned to Goa from the Persian Gulf.

“As of now, the two families who had contacted us have returned safely after coordination. If anyone needs assistance, they can get in touch with the CMO. We are in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs,” Sawant said.

He was speaking during the Calling Attention by Navelim MLA Ulhas Tuenkar and Calangute legislator Michael Lobo on the steps taken by the government to ensure the safety and the measures in place for assistance or evacuation of Goans residing in Gulf countries, in view of the ongoing conflict.

The state government later announced the setting up of a special control room for the benefit of the Goan NRI and diaspora community based in the Middle East.

“Attention of the House is drawn to the concerns regarding the safety of Goans working in Gulf countries in view of the ongoing conflict and rising tensions in the West Asian region. A large number of people from Goa are employed in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia; the prevailing war situation in the region has caused anxiety among their families in the state,” the MLAs said.

“A sizable Goan NRI and diaspora community is based in the Arabian Gulf. A military conflict involving Israel, the USA and Iran commenced on February 28, 2026. Israel and the US launched coordinated joint attacks on Iran targeting various Iranian facilities and infrastructure along with Iranian leaders including the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei,” Sawant said responding to the Calling Attention motion.

He said that as on date, it is stated that the conflict besides directly affecting Iran and Israel has also impacted other nations like Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Oman, etc. in varying degrees.

“A significant Goan NRI and diaspora community is based in the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc. in various proportions, with UAE topping the said list,” he said.

Stating that the state government is concerned about the evolving situation in the Gulf and is maintaining a cautious watch over the situation and also liaising with the Ministry of External Affairs, Sawant said, “Although the calling attention motion refers to a request to obtain updated information regarding the safety of Goans working in the Gulf region, it is clarified that there are only Goan NRI and diaspora community.”

He assured all possible support from the state government, which is in touch with the Union Ministry of External Affairs, adding that Indian missions/posts in the Gulf will be roped in for ensuring the safety and security of Goan NRI and diaspora community.

“Admittedly the situation is volatile but there is no need to panic and the situation is presently under control with some flights and transport facilities being available for the movement of people from the Gulf countries. Indian embassies in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have issued advisories for Indian nationals in this regard,” he said.

Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai questioned if the government has the database of Goans working in Gulf countries, and whether it is in touch with the diaspora associations.

Seeking to know about the quantum of remittances that comes into the state from the Gulf, Sardesai said that if the employment in the region is disrupted economic consequences will be felt directly by households across the state.

Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas said that 2.5 lakh Goans are working and staying in the Gulf countries. The community there wants the Goa government to come up with a Gulf broadcast update to keep the people informed about the updates by the Indian embassies.

Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco said that already flights have started from Kerala to get back Indians who have been stranded.

“We would request the Chief Minister to start flights from Goa too,” he said. He said the impending fuel crisis would affect farming in the state.

‘Sufficient LPG stock for a month’

Panaji: Factoring in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday assured the state Legislative Assembly that Goa has sufficient stock of LPG cylinders – domestic as well as commercial – for a month.

Speaking during the Calling Attention by Navelim MLA Ulhas Tuenkar and Calangute legislator Michael Lobo, the Chief Minister said, “Our Department has spoken to the suppliers of LPG cylinders.

The Department has assured there will be no shortage of commercial cylinders and the supply will be maintained. There will be no shortage of LPG cylinders for commercial as well as domestic use as Goa has sufficient stock for the next one month. The government of India is making arrangements from other countries also,” he said.

Lobo demanded that prices of petrol and diesel should not increase, and there should be no shortage of LPG cylinders for domestic as well as commercial use.

He said the tourism industry should not get affected as they do not have electric burners.

Responding to the question by St Andre MLA Viresh Borkar on the possibility of increase in petrol prices, Sawant said that as of now nothing can be said about it as it is a central government decision.

Sawant also said the state is awaiting instructions from the Centre with regard to matters relating to essential supplies including fuel, LPG, etc.