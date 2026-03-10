India calls for dialogue to bring peace in West Asia

67,000 stranded Indians brought back

New Delhi: India on Monday advocated de-escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all underlying issues, as it put the safety of around one crore Indians in the region as its top priority, along with securing energy security and trade.

The US and Israel launched a major military attack on Iran on February 28, and killed its 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The war has so far killed at least 1,230 people in Iran, 397 in Lebanon and 11 in Israel, according to officials.

Making a suo-motu statement in Parliament, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said New Delhi stood for maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region. He defended allowing the Iranian ship to dock at an Indian port as the right decision taken on humanitarian grounds.

He said the Indian government has been constantly monitoring the evolving situation in the region at the highest level and has already brought back 67,000 stranded Indians from the conflict zone.

Jaishankar said the safety of Indian nationals and national interests, such as energy security and trade, remains the topmost priority for the government.

“India is in favour of peace and urges a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We advocate de-escalation, restraint, and ensuring the safety of civilians,” he said in identical statements in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

“The well-being and security of the Indian community in the region is our priority. And our national interests, including energy security and trade, will always be paramount,” he said.

In both houses, the Opposition staged vociferous protests as Jaishankar rose to make his suo-motu statement, demanding that a full-fledged discussion should precede his statement on the situation in West Asia.

While the Opposition staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha, they forced the Lok Sabha to be adjourned amid noisy scenes.

The minister said the government had issued a statement on February 28, expressing its deep concern and urging all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians.

“We believed and continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sir, it is also imperative that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region be respected,” he stressed.

Jaishankar said developments in the region are a cause of deep concern to “all of us”, and added that the conflict has continued to intensify and the security situation in the region has deteriorated significantly.

The minister emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to closely monitor emerging developments and the relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure effective responses.