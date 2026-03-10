New Digital Taxi Policy is on the cards, says Sawant

Aggregator guidelines to be scrapped

Special Correspondent

Panaji: Disclosing that the new Digital Taxi Policy is on the cards, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday assured the state Legislative Assembly that the existing Draft Goa Transport Aggregator Guidelines 2025 would be scrapped once the Digital Taxi Policy is finalised by the government.

He also added that the Draft Goa Transport Aggregator Guidelines 2025 has already been kept in abeyance.

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho told the House that during a recent meeting of taxi operators’ associations with the Chief Minister, they had initially agreed to switch over to a digital system.

However, a few days later they opposed the idea of app-based platforms, Godinho said.

He also informed that a high-level committee with representatives from all 36 taxi operators’ associations has been formed to submit their views and objections on the proposed Digital Taxi Policy, and once the committee submits its report, the Chief Minister will convene another meeting with the taxi operators.

The Transport Minister claimed that around 15 per cent of Goa’s population uses GoaMiles app-based cabs and that several initiatives have been taken by this platform for Goan drivers.

He further said the failure of Goa to shift its taxi services on the digital platform is isolating the state, and giving it a bad name among the tourists and other visitors.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Yuri Alemao, who raised the issue in the House during the Question Hour, asked as to who controls the taxi market and the role of taxi aggregators.

Alemao stated that 93 per cent of the taxi operators have opposed the Draft Goa Transport Aggregator Guidelines through objections and suggestions submitted by the public and stakeholders to the Transport Department.