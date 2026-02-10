‘Fuloi fuloi’ to a new Carnival track

CHRISTINE MACHADO

NT BUZZ

Noted Goan singer Genevieve Desouza has teamed with popular DJ and music producer Skeletron for a new Carnival tune ‘Fuloi re fuloi go’ that is set to premiere on February 10.

“After over 20 years in the Goan music scene, singing the same staples like ‘Brazil’ , ‘Samba de Janeiro’ etc, it’s only natural to wonder why we are celebrating Carnival with borrowed tunes instead of coming up with an original?” she says. While Goan artistes have written songs for tiatr, weddings, feasts, football, monsoons and more, there are only a few dedicated Carnival songs, she states. It is for this reason that she decided to change that.

“I called up my friend Clarence Fernandes and shared the idea, asking him to write a few lines. He sent them back in under an hour. So the Konkani lyrics are written by Clarence and the English by me,” she says. For the music, she says, there was only one name in her mind – DJ and music producer DJ Skeletron, who quickly jumped on board

The song previewed at the recent Great Cocktail Carnival organised by Bullseye Entertainment. In fact, the music video for the track was also shot on the occasion.

“When I contacted Darryl D’souza of Dance-o-Philia, he suggested shooting it at the event as it would be the perfect vibe,” says Desouza, adding that the video which premieres on February 10 is a simple dance performance of them celebrating on stage. Desouza is also grateful to costume designer Sheryl Fernandes, makeup artist Carol and videographer Josephern for coming on board despite the short notice.

“The Goa Carnival is such a massive gathering which is famous across the country and the world. I just wanted to contribute in my small way to this grand celebration. The song is my small appreciation to Goa and Goans who have showered me with so much love and blessings through all these years,” she says. “I request all Goans to ‘fuloi’ this Carnival, and show us your unique dance moves to this song.”