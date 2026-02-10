Little art joys

For Pilerne based Keziah D’Souza, art has no limits and her oeuvre spans from quilling works and hand painted bags to wood painted ornaments and resin art

CHRISTINE MACHADO

NT BUZZ

There is something about the bewitching quality of art that always manages to pull Keziah D’Souza in. “Whenever I look at a piece of art it’s just something that draws me in; I could look at it for hours. Art gives me a sense of calmness and makes me content,” she says. “It captivates the soul of both the creator and the viewer.”

In fact, one of her earliest memories of being enchanted by art was a cross-stitch piece of ‘The Last Supper’ done by her grandmother. “I love the attention to detail that was kept in mind while making that piece and how realistic it looks considering that it was made with just a needle and thread,” she says.

What she also loves about art, is the versatility that it offers. “Art has not limits. Anything and everything can be turned into art.”

And it is this versatility that she brings in her handmade brand Glue & Moulds which she began three years ago.

“Initially, I used to just make paper quilling magnets, keychains and jewellery as a hobby and on a small scale basis. One day, a friend of mine asked me ‘Why don’t you turn it into a business?’ And that got me thinking. Eventually, I started selling my work at handmade markets and gradually expanded my collection,” she shares. Today, D’Souza’s paper quilling works also include bookmarks, Christmas cards and hangings. She also does a variety of hand painted wooden accessories, resin art jewellery, beaded jewellery, rope bracelets, and hand painted tote bags.

Customers can either find D’Souza displaying her works at pop up markets or contact her via Instagram or WhatsApp.

“My favourite work so far has been an abstract canvas painting, because of the flow of the colours and how they blend together. With flow art, every piece that is made is unique and can’t be replicated again. It gives it a sense of originality. And while I still do these kinds of artworks, they require a lot more time,” she admits.

Over the course of her art journey D’Souza has observed that customers do not always understand the value of handmade products. “I wish they understood the amount of time and effort that goes into making these,” she says. Yet, this has not discouraged her to keep pursuing her love for art and she remains open to keep trying out new things and new ideas. In fact, going forward, she reveals, she is excited to explore wire jewellery and hopes to keep taking Glue & Moulds to new heights.