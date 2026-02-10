Confluence of words and ideas

The 14th edition of the Goa Arts and Literature Festival will witness book launches, discussions, poetry readings, a delegation from Singapore, and a Young GALF mini-festival

The Goa Arts and Literature Festival (GALF) is back in its 14th edition and will be held at the International Centre Goa from February 12 to 14.

The festival which is organised and hosted by the International Centre Goa in association with the Goa Writers group, is free and open to the public.

It will be inaugurated on February 12 by multifaceted literary powerhouses, Easterine Kire and Rakhshanda Jalil, followed by the launch of ‘Forest Recipes of Goa – Stories of Tribal Food’ by Assavri Kulkarni, featuring Remo and the Sattari Baal Vivah Kala Manch. The official artwork will be unveiled by Alexyz.

UK-based food writer and editor Jonathan Nunn (whose maternal roots are in South Goa) will make his GALF debut on February 13, alongside book discussions like ‘A Good Life: The Power of Palliative Care’ with Jerry Pinto in conversation with Dr. Armida Fernandez, ‘The Dig: Keeladi and the Politics of India’s Past’ with Sowmiya Ashok in conversation with Dr. Vidya Dehejia, ‘Meet the Savarnas: Indian Millenials Whose Mediocrity Ruined Everything’ with Prof. Ravikant Kisana in conversation with Prof. Vasudha Sawaikar, and ‘Love, Sex and India: The Agents of Ishq Anthology’ with Paromita Vohra in conversation with Karanjeet Kaur.

‘Fish Curry and Rice’ – the new edition of the book on Goa’s environmental heritage will be launched on February 14, as will ‘Appetite: New Writing from Goa’, a new anthology from the Goa Writers group.

GALF 2026 will feature presentations like ‘The Jews of Goa: From Antiquity to the 21st Century’ by Dr. Shava Weil of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, ‘Caste: What Lies At Its Heart’ by Tony Joseph, and ‘Tigers, Hunters and Shamans: Ruptures and Belonging in the Eastern Himalayas’ by Dr. Kaustubh Deka of Dibrugarh University. Mini Krishnan and Yuvan Aves will also be speaking about their work.

There will be poetry readings by Ranjit Hoskote, Rochelle Potkar, Joshua Ip, Nor, Daryl Lim Wei Jei, and David Rodrigues, and book discussions with Arshia Sattar, Prof. Jonathan Gil Harris, Sona Bahadur, Vidya Krishnan, Anindita Ghose, Mahesh Rao, and Keshava Guha.