‘Tonddan Subez’

TIATR REVIEW – JP Pereira

This tiatr by Peter de Macazana narrates a tale of a woman who promises love but has other ideas.

Reuben, Mayra, and Scully are siblings raised with love by their mother. They are not very rich. Although Reuben’s job doesn’t pay too well, he works hard, trying to provide some comfort to the family. Mayra gets married while Scully, the one who talks a lot, is in love with Charlton. He was adopted by a rich couple and lives easy, with the wealth that his parents have. Unfortunately, when he decides to marry Scully, he is disowned by the parents. A kind doctor tries to help and soon a daughter is born to the couple. Then enters ‘Tarzan’, a character who claims he respects women but tries to win Scully, promising her riches. Watch the rest on stage as the plot unfolds to its end. The play is quite an entertainer, with some suspense. Many fights between the family members are depicted. There are a variety of songs, some amusing, and others with a message and with political overtones. Dinesh provides the lights to sets by Ambajim. The cast has Dolla, acting well as the mother. Sheena is the docile Mayra and Aloma is Scully. The two deliver a fine performance. Benzer plays Reuben, the loving brother and Franky is cast well as Charlton, the guy who faces many problems. Abel Costa plays Mayra’s husband. Anthony Caiado does well as the caring doctor and Peter de Macazana is Tarzan, adding punch and humour to his role. The pick however is the precocious youngster, Maryanne. Nice dialogue delivery and good acting! There are others who play minor roles. Glanny, Fiona, Dylan, Ambe, and Ben provide some amusing moments in the comedy.

Nolvert leads a fine band. Peter de Macazana renders the opening song. There are other songs from Sheena, Glanny, Fiona, Benny de Aldona, Abel, Dylan, Ben, Ambe, Ignatius de Xelvon and others. The songs have a variety, one has eight and another has 10 singers.

‘Hanv Tumkam Bhogxitam’

Aveena and Evaristo de Arambol, have released their first tiatr. This is a very impressive tale of a mother’s love, a daughter’s misunderstanding, and the care taken by a man who had found an infant.

The story opens with a baby who is found behind a cross by Danny, a widower. Although drunk, he has compassion on the infant and takes her home. Joaquim, the servant tries to convince him that the child has to be reported at the nearest police station when Jessica, a poor woman, walks in. She is looking for a job and Danny asks her to care for the baby. The child, named Sasha, grows up in a happy atmosphere, loved by Danny and Jessica. She falls in love with Ricky, a poor unemployed youth. One day, Sasha has a fall and is unconscious. Admitted to the hospital, she is treated by Dr. Roy, a family friend. After the tests are done the doctor shares something shocking in the results with Jessica who pleads with him not to disclose it to the others, promising to help in any way possible. Mona, the elder sister of Danny, returns from Bengaluru along with a migrant named Kariappa. Thus begins a game of greed, doubt, misunderstanding, and evil. Watch the rest on stage as the story unfolds to a fine thought-provoking climax.

The script is very well written by Evaristo and directed in style by Vishal Gawas, one of the best actors on the Konkani stage. The entire cast perform well and the comedy parts had the audience laughing. Good songs are backed by a band that packs punch. Romeo provides the lights to sets by Pedro Santan. The cast has Rosie Alvares as Jessica who delivers a beautiful performance with plenty of emotion. Candida is Sasha, the girl full of joy, not knowing her ailment. Chitra is Mona, quite convincing as the evil aunt. Trindade plays Danny, the loving father who cares for his daughter and Benzer is great as Ricky, the lover with plenty of sense. Vishal is Kariappa, playing the migrant with ease and conviction while Eleuterio is superb as the kind doctor, trying to bring some peace in the family. Jenoy and Mario play minor roles. Joyel is Joaquim and also joins Aveena, Bryan, Agnelo, and Nato in the comic sequences. Bryan uses the Bardez accent very well.

Senon, Nolvert (trumpets), Fr. Roland Lin (saxophone), John (drums), Seban (bass), and Norman (keyboard) back the songs in style. Peter de Arambol rocks the opening song with great lyrics. There are songs from Francis de Tuem, Ramson, Jenoy, and others. Peviola-Candida-Rosy-Chita -Olga render a quintet. Evaristo’s solo which is a testimony of the blessing received by his family, and a duo with Jenoy are good. Olga’s solo in support of the women from Chimbel, needs special mention. Don’t miss this entertaining presentation.