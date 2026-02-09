Impact of climate change unfolding in Goa: Report

‘Land-use change intensifying consequences’

Abdul Wahab Khan

Panaji : Climate change is no longer a distant concern for Goa: the State of the Environment Report 2025, drawing on assessments under the Goa State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC), has warned that rising temperatures, erratic rainfall and land-use pressures are pushing Goa towards heightened ecological and socio-economic vulnerabilities.

The report has said Goa’s future hinges on protecting its natural capital forests, wetlands, and coasts, while transitioning to low-carbon development.

According to the report, Goa’s mean annual temperature has increased by over 1°C since the early 20th century, outpacing national averages.

At the same time, the state’s average annual rainfall has risen by nearly 68 per cent between 1901 and 2015. However, this increase masks a worrying trend: moderate rainfall events are declining, while heavy and exceptionally heavy rainfall days have more than doubled. This shift has intensified floods, soil erosion and waterlogging, directly affecting agriculture, infrastructure and human settlements.

Climate projections further have underlined the risks ahead. Under different emission scenarios, Goa’s temperature is expected to rise by 1.7°C to 4.8°C by the end of the 21st century, while rainfall is projected to become more seasonal and intense, increasing both flood and drought risks. Vulnerability assessments have shown that coastal talukas such as Salcete, Tiswadi, Bardez and Mormugao are facing elevated threats from sea-level rise and flooding, while hinterland regions are increasingly exposed to water stress and forest degradation.

The report has identified land-use change as one of the central pressures intensifying climate impacts. Rapid urbanisation, tourism infrastructure and mining activities have altered traditional land management systems and reduced agro-biodiversity.

The drift away from farming towards service-based livelihoods has weakened rural resilience. Coastal khazan lands, which historically served as flood buffers and agricultural zones, are now threatened by salinity intrusion, embankment breaches and poor maintenance of sluice gates.

The conversion of farmlands and wetlands for construction and commercial use has led to the loss of vegetation, habitat fragmentation and increased surface runoff. Mangroves and sand dunes, which act as natural shields against storms and coastal flooding, are being degraded by reclamation projects. The report has warned that disturbed soil releases greenhouse gases, while shrinking green cover reduces carbon absorption, amplifying climate risks.

The impacts on key sectors are already visible. Agriculture and fisheries are facing declining productivity due to the shifting monsoon, floods and saline intrusion. Paddy cultivation and traditional fishing systems are increasingly vulnerable to weather extremes. The tourism industry, a major economic pillar, is threatened by beach erosion, mangrove loss and coral reef degradation, which undermine Goa’s natural appeal. Public health risks are rising as heat stress, water-borne diseases and vector-borne illnesses become more frequent following floods and temperature spikes.

In response, the SAPCC 2020–2030 has outlined a multi-layered framework combining mitigation, adaptation and institutional strengthening. Measures include expanding renewable energy, promoting electric mobility, improving water conservation, strengthening coastal protection and encouraging climate-resilient farming. Institutional reforms include the creation of a state nodal agency for climate change, monitoring mechanisms, climate finance systems and knowledge hubs.

Cross-cutting efforts focus on capacity building, stakeholder engagement and integrating climate concerns into governance and development planning. The report has stressed that success depends on collaborative efforts between government, communities, and the private sector to safeguard the state’s environmental health and economic prosperity for generations to come.