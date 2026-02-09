Ex-SC judge Oka rallies behind ‘Enough is Enough’ movement

Panaji: Goa’s citizens’ movement ‘Enough is Enough’ spearheaded by the former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court and former legislator Justice (Retd) Ferdino Rebello received a shot in the arm as the former judge of the Supreme Court Justice (Retd) Abhay Oka extended his support to the campaign on Sunday.

The support comes on the heels of the former chief justice of Supreme Court of India Justice (Retd) BR Gavai extending his support to the ‘Goenche Porjechi Magnim – the non-negotiable charger’ of the movement.

In a letter sent to Justice Rebello, Justice Oka said he supports the movement which aims at stopping environmental destruction

in Goa. Justice Oka pointed to the fundamental duty of every citizen under Article 51A (g).

It aims to protect and improve the natural environment, including forests, lakes, rivers and wildlife, he said.

“The natural environment includes hills, mountains, waterbodies, trees, creeks, beaches, and more. The duty under this clause of Article 51A becomes the collective duty of the state. Therefore, it becomes the constitutional duty of the state to enforce all environmental laws strictly,” he reckoned.

Justice Oka stressed that the state’s failure to perform its constitutional and statutory duties leads to the destruction of the ecosystem and the pollution of air and water.

“This violates the fundamental right of citizens to live in a pollution-free environment and to lead a dignified life, as guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” he said.

Stating that the authorities in Goa have additional responsibility and that the state has a gift of natural beauty and rich heritage, the former judge of the top court said they have an obligation to protect the same at any cost.

“Let us not destroy nature for so-called developmental works. There can be no real development that takes place by destroying the environment. Therefore, I fully support the movement to stop environmental destruction in Goa,” Justice Oka said.