AIIA-Goa helps those battling substance abuse

Programme blends ayurveda, psychiatry, yoga, diet and rehabilitative therapies

New Delhi/Panaji: A de-addiction and mental health programme at the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa is blending ayurveda, psychiatry, yoga, diet and rehabilitative therapies to help those struggling with alcohol and tobacco dependence besides mental health issues.

Operational for the past three years at the institute’s Dhargal campus in North Goa, the programme functions through a dedicated Manasaroga and de-addiction outpatient department, providing specialised services for those suffering from alcohol and tobacco dependence, alongside mental health conditions, Institute director Dr PK Prajapati said.

In 2025, the OPD recorded 109 outpatient cases of alcohol dependence and 44 cases related to nicotine and tobacco addiction.

Patients receive comprehensive care, including management through panchakarma, liver-focused interventions, yoga, de-addiction counselling, family counselling and structured follow-up.

“A key strength of this programme lies in its integrative approach, where classical ayurvedic principles are applied alongside clinical assessment tools, therapeutic yoga, pathyaahar (wholesome diet) and counselling to address both substance dependence and associated mental health issues,” Dr Sujata Kadam, dean, AIIA, Goa said.

A distinctive feature of the centre is the availability of an in-house psychiatrist working in close coordination with ‘Kayachikitsa’ specialists, enabling early identification and management of withdrawal-related psychological symptoms, cravings and relapse risk, Dr Kadam stated.

The de-addiction programme incorporates a range of panchakarma therapies, tailored to the patient’s clinical stage and symptom severity, she stated.

These are supported by the use of specific ayurvedic formulations aimed at reducing cravings, stabilising withdrawal symptoms and restoring metabolic balance.

Citing the case of a 28-year-old man who came to the institute with a decade-long history of alcohol use, Dr Ashwin Chandra, head of the department of Kayachikitsa, said the patient could overcome his withdrawal symptoms after a 17-day integrative treatment protocol combining ayurvedic medicines, panchakarma procedures, yoga-based breathing practices, healthy diet and counselling.

“The case highlights how stage-wise ayurvedic management, guided by objective clinical assessment tools and supported by multidisciplinary care, can play a meaningful role in managing alcohol withdrawal safely and effectively,” Dr Chandra said.

Beyond de-addiction, the Manasaroga OPD also caters to patients with stress-related disorders, sleep disturbances, anxiety, depression and mood disorders, recognising the close link between mental health vulnerability and substance dependence, Dr Kadam said.

Dr Prajapati said the institute is working towards strengthening standardised treatment protocols and clinical documentation to support wider adoption of integrative de-addiction models.