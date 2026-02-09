Blue economy gets push as CM pledges support to ramponkars

Margao: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has assured traditional fishermen of Benaulim that space would be made available for parking boats, repairing nets and selling fish at the defunct prawn hatchery.

The assurance was given at the first-ever Rampon Day celebrations held on Benaulim beach, where the chief minister also stressed the need to strengthen Goa’s blue economy. Addressing the gathering on Saturday evening, Sawant said the traditional ramponn fishing practice was a collective effort and an important part of Goa’s identity.

“The traditional business of Goa through ramponn continues because of collective efforts. It is this tradition that has given us the identity of fish, curry and rice. Even in tourism, Goa is known for its fish varieties, especially as the taste of fish caught through ramponn is different,” he said.

Sawant said that the demand for space at the hatchery had been pending for several years.

“I will personally inspect the land at the hatchery along with the panchayat, and ensure that the land is given. Government land should be put to good use and not encroached upon. It should serve fishermen to keep their boats and nets and to sell fish. Irrespective of caste and creed, keeping Goa first, I will work for them,” he said.

The chief minister said the state government was promoting a self-reliant Goa by supporting traditional occupations.

“Ramponkars are part of this sector. We have supported salt pan workers and will continue to support fishermen through fuel subsidies and assistance for nets. The Government of India has also launched schemes to promote the blue economy,” he added. The event, organised by the Niz Ramponkarancho Ekvott, saw veteran ramponkars above 75 years of age being felicitated for their contribution, along with live demonstrations of traditional fishing methods for the public.

Traditional fisherman Francisco Fernandes, popularly known as Pele, said many fishermen were migrating abroad and appealed for more subsidies and support to sustain the occupation.

Fisheries Minister Nilkant Halarnkar, village sarpanch Xavier Pereira, panch members and social worker Warren Alemao were present.