Elderly villager dies after collapsing at Santa Cruz gram sabha

Panaji: An elderly resident of Santa Cruz died after suffering a massive heart attack during the gram sabha of the Santa Cruz panchayat on Sunday, following a discussion over the high flat transfer fees imposed by the panchayat.

The deceased Olavio Fernandes (70) was a resident of Bondir, Santa Cruz, and a retired deputy director of the Agriculture Department. Fernandes, a known heart patient, reportedly collapsed during the meeting after objecting to what he described as exorbitant flat transfer charges being levied in the village.

Soon after he collapsed, locals along with a journalist and MLA Rodolfo Fernandes tried CPR before taking him to GMC.

Villagers alleged that an ambulance did not arrive for over half an hour.

Villagers said Fernandes questioned why the flat transfer tax in Santa Cruz was significantly higher than that charged by neighbouring panchayats and demanded that it be reduced to Rs 10,000, in line with rates prevailing elsewhere. Eyewitnesses said the discussion soon turned tense.

Fernandes was widely known in Santa Cruz for his active involvement in social and community work. In the late 1980s, he served as general secretary of the Crown Club and, under his guidance, the club organised the first All India volleyball tournament at the Santa Cruz church ground in the mid-1980s. He was also instrumental in organising agricultural awareness campaigns for village farmers.

Nevil Alphonso, retired director of Agriculture, said, “During his service, Olavio was a trusted “think tank” of the Department of Agriculture. He could diagnose plant pests and diseases with ease.”

and promptly guide farmers with practical solutions. A great expert in farming and gardening, he contributed to and edited several books, leaflets, and folders on horticulture and home gardening for the department of Agriculture.

“Even after retirement, his service to society did not stop. He continued working tirelessly for the farming community of his village, Santa Cruz—especially in implementing government schemes for community farming, erecting fencing, and bringing fallow lands under cultivation. He remained deeply involved in the sustainable development of his village,” Alphonso said.