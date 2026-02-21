Constable held for theft of gold worth Rs 7-8 lakh

Mapusa: Anjuna police Friday evening arrested a police constable, driver of Robert jeep, for allegedly committing theft of gold ornaments worth Rs 7-8 lakh belonging to a self-accident victim, who later died while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The alleged accused has been identified as Saish Parsekar.

It may be noted that one Jester Rodrigues (27), who was driving a car, had met with a self-accident in Anjuna on January 25. Jester later succumbed to his injuries at the North Goa District Hospital and an accidental case was registered in this connection.

Jovi Rodrigues, brother of the deceased Jester Rodrigues, had lodged a complaint with police on January 30.

He had alleged that gold jewellery was missing from his brother’s belongings. The jewellery comprised a bracelet, kada and a ring with a dollar-sign pattern, totally worth around Rs 7-8 lakh, according to the complaint.

Jovi said that when he had contacted on his brother’s mobile phone, Parsekar had received the video call and informed him about his brother’s condition.

Acting on the complaint, Anjuna police had registered an offence under Section 303(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, against Parsekar on February 7. Anjuna police are conducting further investigation into the case.