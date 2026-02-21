Police act tough against public drinking in Porvorim, vicinity

Panaji: Following a number of complaints pertaining to nuisance being created by individuals after drinking alcohol in public places, vigil and action against the violators have been intensified, said Porvorim police on Friday.

Stating that the drive will continue, Porvorim police said that in the last two years, a total of 147 cases related to drinking of alcohol in public places and creating nuisance have been booked by them. A person booked under the offence can be fined Rs 5,000.

A senior police officer said that residents of Socorro had complained about some elements creating nuisance after drinking alcohol in public, raising fears and concern over the safety of women and minors travelling in the village. Stating that they have not targeted any specific wine shop or individuals, police said the violations have been booked to curb the menace.

Listing the places in its jurisdiction where action has been taken against those found drinking alcohol in public places, Porvorim police officials said that 24 cases have been booked at Patto, Torda, five cases at Old market, Porvorim, Socorro (9) and Malim jetty (3).

They said 10 cases have been booked at Art Park, Paitona (8), Britona Patto (3), Green Hill (5), Reis Magos (15), Pilerne (13), Porvorim Bazar (17), Pundalik Nagar (5), Salvador Do mundo Patto (7), Kegdevolim (3), Ramnagar (2), Annapurna Nagar (7), near Rajesh Bar (3), one case each at Galaxy Residency, Journalists Colony, near Kavlekar market, near Kadamba depot, Chogm road, opposite Gauri petrol pump, Betim and Verem and three cases in Salvador Do Mundo.