Man dies in scooter accident triggered by dog

Curchorem: A 64-year-old man Uttam Gaonkar from Soliem, Cacora, died on Friday in the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC), Bambolim, after sustaining head injuries in a two-wheeler accident that occurred on February 19.

According to Curchorem police, Gaonkar was riding pillion on a scooter that was being ridden by his daughter. As a dog appeared suddenly on the road, the rider lost control over the scooter and both fell on the road .

They sustained injuries, police said, adding that they were shifted to the Cacora community health centre and later to the South Goa District Hospital. Due to the serious nature of the injuries, they were later shifted to the GMC, police said.

The body has been handed over to the family following post-mortem. Police sub-inspector Pramod Tari is investigating the case.