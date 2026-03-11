1,000 Indian nationals evacuated from Qatar amid West Asia conflict

PTI

Doha

Nearly 1,000 Indian nationals stranded in Qatar were flown to New Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi on Tuesday amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Indian mission here said.

The Indian Embassy in Doha coordinated with Qatar Airways to facilitate the travel of stranded Indian nationals and emergency cases, it said in an

update on X.

“About 1,000 Indian passengers travelled to New Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi on Qatar Airways flights on March 10,” the mission said, thanking the airline for “giving priority to cases on humanitarian grounds”.

It added that one flight of Qatar Airways is scheduled for New Delhi on Wednesday. The embassy said that it continued the facilitation of travel of Indian nationals through the Salwa border to Saudi Arabia on temporary transit visas of

96 hours’ validity.

“India’s basketball team which had got stranded in Qatar reached India after travelling on flights from Saudi Arabia,” it added.

The embassy said that its “24/7 Control Room remains functional, along with helplines and helpdesks of Indian community organisations, Indian Cultural Centre and Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF).”

In a separate post, the embassy urged Indian nationals stranded in Qatar as tourists/short-term visitors due to flight cancellations from February 28 to fill out a form to ascertain the number and details of stranded Indian nationals who are not residents of the West Asian nation.

Tensions in West Asia continue to escalate following US-Israel strikes on Iran since February 28.