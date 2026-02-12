Gal pal equations

Galentine’s Day, is a celebration of sisterhood and female friendships, observed annually on February 13, to mark the importance of it before romantic love

VINIKA VISWAMBHARAN | NT BUZZ

The world will celebrate Valentine’s Day at the end of this week by expressing their love through various innovative ways. The celebration starts a week prior with each day marked for a particular way of expressing love.

Though this week supposedly belongs to couples in love, there are other forms of love too that have made people fulfilled in a way no less than a romantic love.

For instance, Galentine’s Day, observed on February 13, was once a niche pop-culture idea. Today, it has quietly grown into an important celebration of sisterhood.

Part of its growing appeal lies in how effortless it feels. Valentine’s Day often arrives with a checklist of gifts, plans, expectations (mostly societal), the pressure to make the evening memorable and most importantly, romantic. Galentine’s, by contrast, thrives on spontaneity as well as predictability. This is because there never was any particular set of rules for this day. It could be a beach picnic, a brunch that stretches for hours or simply gathering at someone’s home with music and takeaway, as long as it’s with your girl bestfriends who have been with you through thick and thin. The focus shifts from performance to presence, from grand gestures to genuine connection. There are no bouquets or candlelit reservations, just friends sharing fries, stories, and the occasional

inside joke.

There’s also a growing fatigue around the commercialisation of romance. Galentine’s rejects that idea. Its currency is time. Conversations that run long, shared meals, laughter that needs no filter. In an era dominated by curated social media moments, that authenticity feels refreshing. “Galentine’s feels more special than Valentine’s because there’s no pressure, just us,” says Aaliyah Fernandes, 21, a college student from Panaji. “We dress up, maybe watch a sunset, take endless photos and just have a good time.”

For Megha Naik, 26, a marketing professional from Margao, the day is a rare pause. “Between work and life we hardly meet, so celebrating our friendship like this means a lot. These are the people who keep me sane.”

Roshni Talpankar, 28 from Porvorim who recently got married, shares that Valentine’s Day has its importance for her but Galentine’s Day is special. “Before I got a partner to share my happiness and sadness with, it was my girlfriends I depended on. Meeting them on the day might not be possible. But we do wish each other on Whatsapp or tag each other on social media to show off the friendship and love,” she says.

She says that this day is not about spending on gifts or lunches, but recalling the love that existed even before romantic love entered a girl’s life.

Sneha Naik, 24 too cherishes her female friendships. While she cannot celebrate it with all of her gang as they live in different cities, they do value Galentine’s Day more than Valentine’s Day.

“As they say ‘sisters before misters’. My girlfriends hype me, are there whenever I need them, bear all my tantrums, cook for me when I visit, and literally don’t expect me to always be in a good mood,” she says.

The change also reflects the way modern life is structured. With careers, studies and relocations pulling people in different directions, friendships have become steady anchors.

Romantic relationships may evolve or fade, but friends are often the ones who witness every phase such as new jobs, heartbreaks, small wins and late-night doubts. Taking a day to celebrate those bonds feels less like a trend and more like an acknowledgment of who consistently shows up.

Ultimately, Galentine’s speaks to a broader cultural change. Women today are more independent, self-assured and intentional about their support systems.

Ritika Desai, 38, an entrepreneur from Mapusa agrees, adding, “At this stage, friendships are intentional. We’ve seen each other through everything- careers, heartbreaks, family; and we still show up. That’s real love. Days like this remind us that women supporting women is the strongest circle you can have.”

(With inputs from Kalyani Jha)