United Boys of Ambaulim lift Martin’s Cup

Sowell Fernandes’ brace gifts them a 4-0 win over St Rock’s YC in final

Betalbatim: United Boys of Ambaulim stamped their authority to lift the Martin’s Cup title with a 4-0 victory over St Rock’s Youth Club Calata Majorda at Betalbatim on Wednesday.

Ambaulim set the tone early when Joel Barreto found the net in the 15th minute to give his side a deserved lead.

Ambaulim dominated possession and dictated the tempo, heading into halftime with a narrow 1-0 advantage.

The champions raised their intensity after the break, and Sowell Fernandes proved decisive with a brace, scoring in the 36th and 56th minutes to put the result beyond doubt. Visiton Fernandes added further gloss to the scoreline in the 39th minute.