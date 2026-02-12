VVM’s Damodar College clinch women’s baseball title

They beat St Xavier’s College Mapusa by a narrow one-run margin in the final

Taleigao: VVM’s Shree Damodar College of Commerce and Economics, Margao, emerged champions of the Inter-Collegiate Women’s Baseball Championship 2025–26, organized by Goa University, after edging past St Xavier’s College, Mapusa by a narrow one-run margin in the final at the Goa University ground, Taleigao.

In a closely fought summit clash, both teams displayed remarkable composure and discipline, but VVM’s Damodar College held their nerve in the decisive moments to seal a hard-earned victory.

The match remained finely balanced throughout, with momentum swinging both ways before Damodar’s side produced the decisive push late in the contest.

Earlier, in the semifinals, VVM’s Damodar College booked their place in the final with a one-run win over GVM’s Gopal Govind Poy Raiturcar

College of Commerce and Economics, Farmagudi, Ponda. In the other semifinal, St Xavier’s College clinched a narrow one-run victory over Dnyanprassarak Mandal’s College, Assagao.

The championship concluded with Ashwin Lawande and Balachandra Jadar presenting medals and trophies.

The victorious VVM’s Damodar College team featured Sanjana Naik, Mithali Ashish Kumar Raikar, Tamanna Shaikh, Eshwari Borkar, Sejal Pednekar, Sharon Fernandes, Riya Rasida Gomes, Janvi Naik Dalal, Ishika Pravin Nayar, Neelam Minj, Aparna Zamuni, Sania Fernandes, Palak Arondekar, and Gandhali Damle.