Calangute Association march into final

Shaviz Pathan’s late strike secures them a 2-1 win over Goa Police

Mapusa: Calangute Association booked their place in the final of the 20th Goa Police Football Cup with a 2-1 victory over hosts Goa Police SC at the Duler Stadium, Mapusa, on Wednesday.

Arun Naik gave Calangute Association the perfect start when he broke the deadlock in the 39th minute. Sheldon Pereira played a through ball into the box, which Arun controlled and calmly slotted home to give his side the lead before the break.

Goa Police SC fought back strongly after halftime and were rewarded in the 79th minute with a penalty. Calangute’s Melvin Lobo was penalised for a high-boot challenge inside the box as Kunal Salgaonkar leapt to head the ball and was brought down, earning the spot-kick for Goa Police. Kunal stepped up and buried the ball into the bottom-left corner to restore parity and reignite hopes of a comeback.

Just when the match appeared destined for penalties, Shaviz Pathan emerged as Calangute’s hero, striking deep into stoppage time. Dominic’s long ball from halfway found Shaviz inside the box, who chested it down and, showing composure and strength, held off the Police defenders, turned, and fired the ball into the back of the net to seal a 2–1 win and secure their spot in the final.