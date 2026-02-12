FIREWORKS ON THE CARDS

India will look to unleash full batting might against lowly Namibia

New Delhi: India will look to unleash their full batting might when they face Namibia in their second Group A encounter at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday. After a slightly laboured effort on a tacky Wankhede surface against the USA, the defending champions are expected to relish the truer conditions in Delhi.

The mismatch on paper is stark. Namibia struggled against the Netherlands at this venue, and stopping a power-packed Indian line-up on a batting-friendly pitch will be a daunting task. For India, this game offers a timely chance to sharpen their approach ahead of Sunday’s high-voltage clash against Pakistan.

The only concern for the Men in Blue is Abhishek Sharma’s health. The explosive opener, recovering from a stomach infection and viral fever, was discharged from hospital on Wednesday. Team management may choose caution, preserving him for the Pakistan fixture where his presence could be pivotal.

In his absence, Sanju Samson could get a valuable opportunity to rediscover form. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that Samson is fit, training well and clear about his role.

Match starts@7 pm

Namibia’s batters will also have to contend with Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy and Hardik Pandya — a quartet capable of overwhelming most line-ups. Barring surprises, India will aim for a dominant, statement-making performance.