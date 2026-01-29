International Pathology Conference held in Goa

NT BUZZ

An International Pathology Conference, CME (Continuing Medical Education) Programme in Histopathology and Cytopathology was organised in Clube Tennis de Gaspar Dias, Miramar recently. Delegates from USA , UK, Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, and across the country participated in the conference.

Director of Head Neck Pathology and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center New York USA Dr Ronald Ghossein, professor of Pathology Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center New York, USA Dr. Nora Katabi, professor of Pathology Mayo Clinic School of Medicine and Science, Rochester, Minnesota, USA Dr. Rafael Jimenez, medical director Beth, Israel Lahey Hospitals. Massachusetts, USA Dr Megha Joshi , professor of Pathology, former HOD and former dean of Goa University Dr R.G. Wiseman Pinto were among the speakers at the conference.

The Indian faculty list included Dr B Rekhi from Tata Memorial Hospital Mumbai, Dr K.K.Prasad from PGIMER Chandigarh, Dr Parikshaa Gupta from PGIMER Chandigarh, Dr J Chaurasia from AIIMS Bhopal, Dr H Panwar from AIIMS Bhopal, Dr R.N Rao from SGPGI Lucknow and Dr P.Baishya from AIIMS Guwahati.

The conference sessions held 23 lectures and talks, slide seminars and quiz sessions.

In addition, the scientific programme had 104 Proferred Oral Papers and posters presentation.

There was representation from 60 medical colleges and 20 private labs, hospitals and research institutions in India.

The topics discussed were thyroid cancers, salivary gland tumors, digital pathology, AI, genitourinary pathology, oral squamous Cell Carcinoma ,Congenital anomalies, autopsies, soft tissue tumors, gastrointestinal pathology, guided biopsies of intrathoracic lesions, renal pathology, pancreatic lesions, and other systems.

The ideology of the conference was ‘Excellence in Medical Education’ and the theme was ‘Recent Advances in Medicine and Pathology’, ‘Tradition intermixed with Modernity’.

Goa Medical Council gave accreditation to the conference with 10 CME Credit points

A tribute was paid to India’s top histopathologist and oncopathologist Dr Anita Borges. Dr. Deepa Correia Afonso and Dr. Savio Rodrigues anchored the sessions.