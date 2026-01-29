Season of blossom

Samrudhdi Kerkar

Spring arrives softly in Goa, yet leaves behind vivid traces of its presence across the forested landscapes. The season unfolds like a celebration, where colours slowly awaken the woods from their winter hush. Among the many signs of spring, the Kindal tree (Terminalia paniculata) blooms in tender shades of red, it’s cluster of fruits resembling a gentle blush spread across the verdant cheeks of the forest goddess, as though nature herself is aware of her beauty.

Then, standing boldly amidst the green canopy, the Palas tree (Butea monosperma) commands attention. Its fiery orange clusters glow with an intensity that sets it apart from its surroundings, living up to its evocative English name – the Flame of the Forest.

There are many trees that bloom during this season, each expressing spring in its own language. American poet Ralph Waldo Emerson beautifully observed, “The earth laughs in flowers.” And indeed, it feels true.

Just like hearty laughter, this season of colour is contagious. Whether in dense forests or in familiar neighbourhoods, trees drape themselves in colourful robes, as if participating in a shared moment of joy. Their blossoms laugh openly in the sunlight, while their fragrances drift through the air, quietly permeating the surroundings with warmth and life.

The inflorescence of the mango, known as Amra Manjiri, has long mesmerised poets and writers through its delicate fragrance, subtle colour, and beauty. Across time, this blossom has evoked emotions that go beyond the visual, stirring feelings of longing, joy, and anticipation.

Sanskrit poet Kalidasa was deeply fascinated by the mango blossom. In his literary work ‘Ritusamhara’, he frequently describes the flowering of the mango as a potent symbol of love, desire, and the arrival of the season of romance

As spring unfolds, mango trees everywhere adorn themselves with delicate whitish-yellow blooms, transforming their broad, familiar branches into gentle clouds of fragrance.

This tender spectacle did not go unnoticed by the people of Goa. Moved by its beauty and abundance, women wove mango blossoms into their folk songs, giving voice to what the heart felt in the presence of such flowering grace, “Daaratlo aamo ge bai; Tavarane dole ge; Vanadevta maya manar yeta; Parasadi bole ge”, (The mango tree in our front yard sways gently, laden with blossoms. The forest goddess has arrived at the sacred maan, she speaks softly, like a blessing.)

According to the lunar calendar, the months from Falgun to Chaitra mark the spring season (Vasant Rutu). However, due to the lingering chill that prevailed until late January this year, several trees such as mango, jackfruit, cashew, and others have experienced early flowering. This unexpected early blossoming has brought a sense of joy and optimism among farmers and horticulturists, who now anticipate a promising harvest in the coming season.

The air around a flowering mango tree is always warm and sweet, heavy with a promise of abundance yet to come. While we children and adults alike, wait eagerly for the season of ripe mangoes and the feast of fruits, the flowering itself unfolds as a grand festival for nature’s smaller guests. Long before the fruits appear, the blossoms host their own celebration. Pollinators arrive eagerly to feast on their favourite flowers. Bees, butterflies, birds, and countless tiny insects are drawn to the blossoms by their fragrance and nectar. In their quiet visits, they perform a vital role of carrying pollen from flower to flower, enabling fertilisation and ensuring the formation of fruit.

These blossoms remind us that every season has its moment. They come quietly; fill the world with colour and fragrance, and pass on, making way for what follows. In noticing them, we learn to pause, appreciate, and trust the natural rhythm of life.