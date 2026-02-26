Musical play ‘Sant Savta Mali’ wins hearts

NT BUZZ

Shree Kelbai Kudneshwar Sangeet Sanstha from Kudne presented a musical stage play, ‘Sant Savta Mali’ in a joint initiative by the Directorate of Art and Culture, Goa, and the Houshi Prayogik Kalavant Sangh, Ahilyanagar,

Maharashtra.

Directed by Vishnu Gavas, the play showcased the life journey of the great Varkari saint, Sant Savta Mali, whose message of ‘worship through labor’ (Shrampuja) and unwavering devotion to Lord Vitthal was revived by melodious tradition of Marathi musical theatre.

Abhangs, Ovis, and songs set to traditional tunes, choral singing and live instrumental accompaniment were the highlight of the play.