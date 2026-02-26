19th century compositions enchant Goan audiences

NT BUZZ

Rare compositions by early 19th century Portuguese composer Nicolau Medina Ribas were brought to life in Goa recently, as Dona Paula based Communicare Trust hosted two performances in Panaji and Loutolim, introducing audiences to a fascinating chapter of European musical history.

Led by Portuguese violinist Eliseu Silva and pianist Olga Amaro, the concerts themed ‘A Night with Medina Ribas,’ unfolded across Kala Academy, Panaji, and the historic Figueiredo Mansion in Loutolim offering audiences both an intimate recital setting and a heritage experience.

“For us, everything feels very different, especially being on different continents yet connected through a shared history between Portugal and Goa. There is a deep sense of connection rooted in our past, and that makes this experience truly meaningful. We feel honoured and responsible: honoured to be here, and responsible for bringing our culture to you with authenticity and respect,” said Amaro, reflecting on the experience of performing in Goa. Silva emphasised the engagement of Goan listeners. “The people were extremely attentive and deeply connected to the music. You could truly feel the emotional bond in the room. It was an incredible pleasure to perform here,” he said.

Addressing young musicians, Amaro said, “If you’re doing something you truly love, keep doing it. What matters most is the happiness it brings you. Never give up on your love for music and art, because music connects people and speaks an international language.”

“I believe it was the first time a Portuguese composer was presented here in Goa. Communicate Trust is very grateful to have such skilled musicians to close the 20th anniversary of our trust,” said founder and manager at Communicare Trust Nalini Elvino de Sousa.