Pritam and Pedro: A story the world deserves

AMBIKA MORAJKAR

There are some stories that entertain us for a few hours, and then there are stories that quietly stay with us long after they end. ‘Pritam and Pedro’ is one such series for me. Directed by Avinash Arun and created, produced, and co-written by acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, the series marks his debut in OTT television. Starring Arshad Warsi as Pedro and Vir Hirani as Pritam, the six-episode series is streaming on JioHotstar. Being set in my own hometown, Goa, made it feel even more special. Seeing familiar places on screen filled me with pride, but what truly stayed with me weren’t just the beautiful scenarios or the suspense. It was the emotions and life lessons hidden in the story.

The series revolves around two protagonists, Pedro and Pritam, who are completely different from each other but equally important to the story. It begins with Pritam walking into a police station to file an FIR about a stolen radio. At first, it sounds like an ordinary robbery. But the radio holds something priceless, a cassette with the song ‘Maafi’, recorded by his late grandmother. It is the one song that still brings a smile to his grandfather’s face and keeps her memory alive. A simple complaint slowly turns into an engrossing investigation involving cybercrime, a kidnapped child, and unexpected twists that keep you hooked till the very end.

Pritam’s intelligence is impossible to miss. His sharp mind and knowledge of cybercrime help solve difficult cases, proving that technology, when used wisely, can become a powerful tool for justice. But while Pritam impresses us with his intelligence, Pedro wins our hearts in a different way. He begins as someone who is easily angered and often lets his emotions take over. As the story moves ahead, we watch him grow. Even after playing a major role in solving the case, the credit is taken away from him. It is a moment that would leave anyone hurt and frustrated. Yet, instead of allowing that disappointment to change him, Pedro chooses acceptance over grudges. He learns to value the people who stand beside him rather than the recognition he did not receive. That silent transformation spoke to me more than any dramatic scene in the series.

The part that touched my heart the most was the song ‘Maafi’. It is not just another song in the background. It carries a simple message, ask for forgiveness when you are wrong, and learn to forgive when someone seeks it. In today’s world, where people are quick to argue, judge, and walk away from relationships, this message feels more important than ever.

The series beautifully shows how one song can heal hearts, bring smiles, and even save relationships. We live in a time where new songs and web series are released almost every day, but only a few leave behind a message that stays with us. ‘Pritam and Pedro’ is one of them.

I have always believed that anything we spend our time on should leave us with something meaningful. This series reminded me that life is not about the appreciation we receive, the problems we face, or the disappointments that come our way. It is about how we choose to respond to them. It is about holding on to kindness when anger feels easier, choosing forgiveness over ego, and finding reasons to smile even when life seems unfair.

For me, ‘Pritam and Pedro’ isn’t just a crime series. It is a beautiful reminder that the greatest lessons in life are often hidden in the simplest stories. If a story can make us pause, reflect, and become a little kinder than we were before, then it has truly done its job. And ‘Pritam and Pedro’ did exactly that to me.

(The writer is a college student)