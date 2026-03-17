Pulling together for change

Peter F. Borges

World Social Work Day (March 21) recognises the role of social workers in creating positive change. The 2026 theme, ‘Co-Building Hope and Harmony: A Harambee Call to Unite a Divided Society’, draws from the African idea of Harambee (pulling together). It calls on communities to collaborate and showcases how social workers connect diverse groups.

However, social work is often misunderstood. The term ‘social worker’ appears casually in banners, political spaces and everyday speech. It is not mere goodwill or charity but a professional discipline requiring education, specialised training, ethical standards and structured methods.

India has a long tradition of supporting the vulnerable through Dana (charity) and Dharma (duty), yet complex challenges like poverty, child protection, substance abuse, mental health, domestic violence, unemployment and social exclusion demand professional intervention. Social workers use academic learning, field practice and research to address these issues effectively.

Professional social work in India began in the early 20th century and was institutionalised in 1936 with the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work, now the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). Today, graduates from BSW (Bachelor of Social Work) and MSW (Master of Social Work) programmes are trained in counselling, policy analysis, programme design, research and extensive fieldwork.

Social work methods include case work, group work, community organisation, social action, programme administration and research, applied across child protection, public health, mental health, disability support, youth development and community empowerment.

In Goa, professional social work has grown over the past two decades. Don Bosco College, Panaji, has been producing trained graduates and Goa University recently introduced a Master of Social Work programme. Students undergo field placements in NGOs, hospitals, rehabilitation centres and government departments. Many Goans are contributing to public health, youth and community development and child protection.

But the misuse of the ‘social worker’ title and reliance on charity-based approaches can undermine credibility and limit impact. Professional social work, however, is rights-based and empowerment-focused, ensuring communities actively shape their futures.

With increasing government, NGO and corporate social responsibility initiatives, trained social workers are essential for effective planning, engagement, monitoring and evaluation. And recognising their role and encouraging young people to join the field is the key to building stronger, fairer communities.

For young Goans interested in social justice, social work offers a great career. It uses care, knowledge, and practical action to help people in crisis and support communities. Behind every strong community, protected family or empowered child, there is often a trained social worker quietly listening, helping and organising.

(The writer is an assistant professor of Social Work at Goa University; founder of Human Touch Foundation and former Chairperson of the Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.)