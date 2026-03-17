Two days of classical splendour

NT BUZZ

The 20th edition of the Sharngadeva Samaroha, a two-day festival of classical music and dance, will be held on March 25 and 26 at the Institute Menezes Braganza, Panaji. The event is organised by the Mahagami Arts Research Foundation under the Nana Shirgaonkar Chair for Indian Music, Visiting Research Programme, Goa University, in collaboration with the Directorate of Art & Culture, Government of Goa.

The festival aims to bridge research and practice in the performing arts. Morning sessions, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, will feature lectures on Sharngadeva’s seminal work Sangeet Ratnakar and other classical texts. On March 25, Dr. Jayshree Rajagopalan will present ‘Gati Prachar: Elements of Dance Technique in Natyashastra’, while on March 26, Guru Parwati Dutta will lead a session titled ‘Rasaka to Rasa: Tracing the Continuity in Dhrupadangi’.

Afternoon sessions, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., will include masterclasses and workshops on ‘Bharata Nritya, Kathak’, ‘Mohiniattam’ and ‘Odissi’. Participants will learn from experts including Dr. Rajagopalan, assisted by Aishwarya Harish and Mohiniattam artist Sujatha Nair.

Evening performances, from 4 p.m. to 6.30 p.m., will showcase classical dance by Mahagami Vrind, a troupe from Mahagami, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar), along with performances in Bharata Nritya and Mohiniattam. The highlights include Bharata Nritya by Aishwarya Harish, Odissi by Mahagami Gurukul, Mohiniattam by Sujatha Nair and Dhrupadangi by Guru Parwati Dutta with Mahagami Gurukul. The programme is curated by Guru Parwati Dutta and organised by Dr. Prakash S. Parienkar, Director of the Visiting Research Professor Programme (VRPP).

Sharngadeva, a 13th-century musicologist, authored Sangeet Ratnakar, a foundational text for music and dance practitioners. The festival’s sessions, including Sharngadeva Prasang and Sharngadeva Spandan, give students, artists and enthusiasts an opportunity to learn and engage with classical performing arts. The event is free and

open to all.