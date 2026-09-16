Quepem’s matoli goes for the record

A 21-square-metre matoli using more than 250 varieties of produce has been created at Quepem, with applications to World Records India and the Limca Book of Records under way

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

With Ganesh Chaturthi comes the matoli, a canopy of seasonal fruits, vegetables, leaves and other produce hung above the Ganesh idol. At Quepem, the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has created one covering 21 square metres this year, using more than 250 varieties of produce.

The centre of the matoli has a Nataraj figure measuring 2.80 metres by 4 metres. It is made from nearly 50 kg of groundnuts and was chosen to represent the father’s blessing as part of this year’s theme of Panchamukhi Hanuman, Ram and Ganesh. The groundnuts are fixed without being opened, so they can be reused, while the rest of the matoli is covered with wild fruits and other plants material.

The matoli has been placed above the area where devotees stand for darshan. Treasurer Prameet Dessai says a fruit falling on someone while they are praying before Bappa is considered a blessing.

Dessai says the matoli size was chosen because 21 is considered an auspicious number in Ganesh worship, with offerings such as 21 blades of durva and 21 modaks traditionally made to the deity. He adds, “Every year, we used to hang some fruits on top. This year, we decided to make it big so that people can understand that these fruits are available

in Goa.”

The idea of making a large matoli had been suggested for several years by mandal members Harjit Desai, Mahesh, Siddhu and Om. The suggestion was taken up this year. The preparation began two months in advance, with much of that time spent sourcing the material from forested areas around Cotigao, Mollem, Kudal and Malvan. Dessai says finding the right material was the most tedious part of the process. The team sometimes had to walk for nearly two hours through the forest to find a particular fruit or plant.

“We had to take locals with us to identify the items and understand whether they could cause any harm to the skin,” says Dessai. Around 13 people worked on the matoli, headed by Pratham Naik of Adpai, along with his relatives, friends and members of the mandal. The actual work of putting the matoli together took around 22 to 25 days.

The mandal has applied to World Records India and the Limca Book of Records. The research and documentation are under way, with confirmation expected next week.

The idol, matoli, external decoration and six to seven photogenic points at the mandap, along with an indoor selfie point are designed by the mandal’s team of young members, including Akhil, Swaraj, Prathamesh, Amey, Sarvanshu, Lukesh and Soham.

A Panchamukhi Hanuman figure stands 18 feet tall, compared with the 11- to 12-foot idols usually installed. Dessai says, “Visitors, who earlier spent around 10 minutes at the mandap, now spend between 30 and 45 minutes.” He adds that footfall, which earlier stood at around 200 to 500 people on the first day, has now crossed 2,000. The increase has led the mandal to discuss parking and crowd management with the police. The matoli will be on display until September 22.

After the Utta Puja on September 22, the matoli items will be distributed among the mandal members and those who helped make the matoli. The Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Quepem, is celebrating its 39th year since its establishment in 1988. Mahesh Chari is the president and Akshay Naik is

the secretary.