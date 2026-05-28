Sacrifice, compassion, and faith

Eid-ul- Adha, which is celebrated today, is a reminder of our shared human values — sacrifice, empathy, generosity, and hope

Nmrah Haroon Rashid Kolhar

Every year, millions of people across the world gather with their families, offer prayers, share meals, and celebrate one of the most meaningful festivals in Islam — Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the

“Festival of Sacrifice”.

This festival falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar, and coincides with the annual pilgrimage of Hajj in Saudi Arabia. People around the world celebrate this occasion by offering special prayers, spending time with family, helping the poor and performing ‘Qurbani’ — the sacrifice of an animal.

To many, the festival may simply appear as a religious celebration involving prayers and animal sacrifice. But behind these traditions lies a powerful story of faith, obedience, love, gratitude, and humanity that continues to

inspire generations.

To understand Eid-ul-Adha, one must go back thousands of years to the time of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), a figure respected not only in Islam, but also in Christianity and Judaism. According to Islamic belief, Prophet Ibrahim was a man of immense faith and devotion to God. After many years, he was blessed with a son, Prophet Ismail, whom he deeply cherished. However, in a dream, he was commanded by God to sacrifice his beloved son.

For any parent, this would be the ultimate test of faith and emotion. Yet Prophet Ibrahim prepared himself to obey. What makes this story even more touching is the response of young Ismail, who willingly accepted God’s command and encouraged his father to remain steadfast. As Ibrahim prepared to sacrifice his son, God intervened and replaced Ismail with a ram, sparing the boy’s life. The message was clear: God did not want human sacrifice, but rather wished to test Ibrahim’s faith, sincerity, and willingness to submit to divine will. This story forms the heart of Eid-ul-Adha.

The sacrifice performed today symbolises Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion and reminds believers that faith sometimes requires giving up what is most precious. However, sacrifice in Islam is not limited to animals. It also means sacrificing ego, greed, hatred, arrogance and selfish desires for the sake of becoming a better human being. In today’s fast-paced and materialistic world, this lesson feels more relevant than ever.

The act of ‘Qurbani’ itself carries a deep humanitarian message. The meat from the sacrificed animal is divided into three parts — one for the family, one for relatives and friends and one for the poor and needy.

In many places, Eid-ul-Adha becomes a time when underprivileged families receive proper meals and experience joy and dignity. Thus, the festival promotes charity, equality, and social responsibility. Islam also strongly emphasises kindness toward animals. The sacrifice must be carried out humanely, respectfully and according to ethical guidelines. The animal must be healthy, treated well, and not made to suffer unnecessarily. Many people also choose to donate money for ‘Qurbani’ in poorer regions of the world where food

insecurity exists.

Eid-ul-Adha is also about togetherness. The day usually begins with people wearing clean or new clothes and gathering in mosques or open grounds for special Eid prayers. Rich and poor stand shoulder to shoulder in prayer, reflecting Islam’s emphasis on equality before God. Families then visit relatives, exchange greetings, prepare festive meals and strengthen relationships. Children excitedly receive gifts and sweets, while elders share stories, prayers and blessings. Homes are filled with laughter, delicious food, and a spirit of gratitude.

One beautiful aspect of Eid-ul-Adha is that it encourages people to reflect not only on their relationship with God, but also on their responsibilities toward society. It reminds people to look beyond themselves and care for those who are struggling. At a time when the world faces loneliness, conflict and division, the spirit of Eid-ul-Adha offers an important lesson: true happiness grows when shared.

India reflects the beautiful diversity of Eid celebrations. From the bustling streets of Delhi and Mumbai to the peaceful neighbourhoods of Goa, Kerala, Hyderabad and Kashmir, people celebrate Eid in culturally unique yet spiritually connected ways. Traditional dishes, local customs and family gatherings differ from region to region, but the central message remains the same — faith, gratitude, and sharing.

For many, Eid-ul-Adha is also a moment of personal reflection. People think about the sacrifices made by parents, the struggles endured in life and the blessings often taken for granted. It becomes a reminder to practice patience, honesty, humility and kindness throughout the year.

In modern times, the meaning of sacrifice can take many forms. For some, it may mean sacrificing comfort to care for ageing parents. For others, it could mean giving up pride to repair broken relationships, helping those in need despite personal struggles, or standing for truth even when it is difficult. That is perhaps the timeless beauty of Eid-ul-Adha — its message goes beyond religion.

The story of Prophet Ibrahim teaches courage. Ismail’s willingness teaches trust. The act of sharing teaches compassion. And the celebration itself teaches gratitude. The festival reminds us that faith is not measured by what we possess, but by what we are willing to give for goodness, love and justice.

Eid Mubarak to all.

(The writer is a mechanical engineer and NASA citizen scientist based in Mapusa)