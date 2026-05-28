To Bicholim, with love

Ravindra Fogueri’s new book ‘Mhajyo Divchlyo Yadi’ seeks to preserve the town’s heritage for future generations

VINIKA VISWAMBHARAN | NT BUZZ

Drawing from memory and a deep affection for his hometown, author Ravindra Fogueri’s new Konkani book ‘Mhajyo Divchlyo Yadi’ is a heartfelt tribute to Bicholim’s culture and inspiring personalities.

More than a historical account, the book is a personal tribute to the festivals, traditions, and the people who shaped the town and

its identity.

“I love my Bicholim,” says the writer who was born and educated in Bhaili Peth, Bicholim but now lives in Mapusa. “Therefore, out of this love, I have highlighted various festivals like ‘Nava Samana’ which are celebrated in Bicholim with a lot

of enthusiasm.”

The book also profiles 35 personalities from various fields. Among those featured are footballers, doctors, lawyers, actors and cultural figures who brought recognition to Bicholim over the years.

“These are people who have excelled and have done human service to society,” says Fogueri. “Fortunately, all these are my close contemporaries. I know them very well.”

But the former accounts professor at St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School, Mapusa, believes many younger people remain unaware of these contributions. “Younger generations should know what Bicholim is and what Bicholim once was,” he says. “It has produced a number of great personalities. They should know these people and get inspiration

from them.”

Interestingly, the inspiration for the book came during one of his visits to the United States, where his daughters live. Fogueri says reading Michelle Obama’s memoir inspired him to write about the people who influenced his own life and community. “She praised her relatives, friends and people who inspired her,” he says. “From that, I got the idea.”

Much of the writing was completed in America, where he says the quieter environment allowed him more time to work uninterrupted. “When I returned, I gave some finishing touches because I had to verify details and collect

photographs.”

The book is Fogueri’s second publication. He is now planning a third book in Marathi featuring his articles, associations, and experiences connected to Goa’s social and cultural institutions.