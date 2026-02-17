Sketching feelings

With humour and heart, ‘Comixplain’ captures the thoughts we usually keep to ourselves

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

After nearly a decade in the corporate world, Sonali Kathuria left her job to follow a more creative path and started Comixplain, a Porvorim-based brand where she creates fun and relatable art products.

Originally from Delhi, Kathuria is a graduate of Shri Ram College of Commerce and previously worked in analytics, strategy and learning and development. “I moved to Goa in search of a slower, more creative life, a decision that soon turned into a full-time career change,” says Kathuria, also an improviser and experience curator who designs creative activities focused on connection, play and self-expression.

The idea for Comixplain grew over time. About five years ago, she started making small comics and drawings on her iPad as a hobby. These slowly became products and experiences. She says, “My aim has always been to use humour and design to show everyday feelings in a simple and honest way.” The name ‘Comixplain’ comes from the words ‘comics’ and ‘explain’.

Most of her ideas come from her own life and feelings. Her tagline, ‘art that tickles your mind’, guides her work. “I believe this personal and playful style makes Comixplain different,” says Kathuria, who creates items like stickers, badges, magnets, bookmarks, framed art and notebooks. People buy them for themselves or as gifts. She also created the Mood Board, a tool that helps people track and understand their emotions. Along with this, she does custom artwork, freelance projects and runs creative workshops and activities.

In terms of challenges, her first one was calling herself an artist after years in corporate work. She also had to learn how to run a small business, such as finding vendors, fixing prices, and handling daily work.

While her work resonates with a wide audience, Kathuria has seen particularly strong interest from Gen Z and millennial women who enjoy expressive and quirky designs. The Mood Board, meanwhile, has found users among students and parents.

Many customers, she says, look at her designs and say, “This is so me”. Some also ask if the designs can be made into other products, which shows a connection to the work.

Her most special moment was her first sale, when someone bought a Rs. 50 sticker at a pop-up. She later went on to showcase her work at events such as The Lil Flea and the Serendipity Art Festival in 2025.

Although Comixplain is officially a one-woman venture, she credits her parents and close friends for their constant support, from helping at pop-ups to packing products and giving feedback. “Their help is an important part of her journey.”

In the future, she plans to further develop the Mood Board, expand Comixplain online and offline and start more creative workshops and experiences in Goa. “My advice to young business owners is to try new ideas and learn quickly from mistakes,” she says, adding that success takes time, patience and self-belief.