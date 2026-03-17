‘Swaramandal’ marks new trend in knowledge-based Konkani writing: Bhembre

NT BUZZ

D Although Konkani literature has been witnessing several literary experiments, there is a dearth of knowledge-based books, Konkani writer and poet Uday Bhembre said recently after the releasing Ulhas Pai Raikar’s authored book ‘ Sawaramandal’.

He also said the Konkani book ‘Swaramandal’ has begun the trend of writing such books.

“This is a first-of-its-kind book in Konkani literature,” Bhembre said, adding that the collection of harmonious essays forms an important addition to Konkani literature. Bhembre said music is capable of influencing the human mind and that the articles in ‘Swaramandal’ show how music can affect human consciousness.

“As related to the field of arts and creativity, nature has opened up unique colours, sounds, fragrances and designs, which man has not been able to surpass,” he said, adding that if this treasure is used constructively it would greatly benefit humanity.

The writings in the book are full of metaphors and symbolism and contain rich Konkani vocabulary, said writer Mukesh Thali, who was the guest of honour at the event. Columnist Arun Kamat said the book includes 30 articles, 25 of which are on Indian classical raags. “Although the book is a work of prose, each article in it is like poetry,” he said, adding that the author’s passion for music is reflected in the writings.

In his address, the author said that although his study of Indian classical music was discontinued after his childhood, his practice of listening to good music has continued to this day.

Raikar said he has written about the nuances of Indian classical music in the book in a simpler manner so that it reaches even those who are not familiar with the subject.