KALYANI JHA | NT BUZZ

How did you become eligible to join the Emmy Awards voting body?

In 2018, ‘Welcome Millions’ qualified for the 91st Academy Awards. This opened many doors for me. I have since worked on several television series in Hollywood. This contributed to my recognition within the Television Academy and eventually to my becoming an Emmy® Voting Member. Prior to that, I had contributed to Goan cinema. My first short film was recognised at IFFI in 2009, after which I was mentored by the English couple Anthony Coombs-Humphreys and Christine. This led to my second short film with Bollywood actor Deepraj Rana. I later directed my first Konkani feature film, ‘The Victim’ followed by the tele-film ‘Adeus Moga’.

My most recent project was with Dev Anand’s son, Suneil Anand, on his Hollywood film ‘Vagator Mixer’, which was shot in Goa and Los Angeles. The film is currently due for release.

What was your reaction when you first learned that you had been accepted as a voting member?

I didn’t realise how much of a big deal it was until I received a call from my friend and Hollywood actress Britney McVicker. That was when I took a deeper look into what it was all about. All of a sudden, I began receiving emails from Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Prime Video and other top-notch networks, inviting me to watch their shows submitted for Emmy Awards consideration, which I would then watch and vote on. I now receive several invitations to exclusive members-only events organised by the Television Academy. My network within Hollywood has expanded considerably. My ultimate aim is to win an Emmy or an Oscar, or at least receive a nomination for one of these awards.

You are said to be the first filmmaker from Goa to become an Emmy voting member. How does that feel?

It does make it very significant, and perhaps it can be a gateway for other Goans from the Goan diaspora. After receiving this membership, I also had the privilege of recommending and inducting members at the Grammys Recording Academy. Recently, I was able to recommend Waking Grunt, Amit Naik.

What exactly does being an Emmy voting member involve?

As an Emmy Voting Member, I belong to the Directors Peer Group. I get to watch TV series and films that have not yet been released, have just premiered, or are being submitted for consideration. I can also attend red-carpet premieres, watch the work, and vote. We have separate member logins and an ID card as members of the Television Academy. My vote alone does not determine the final outcome; there are several other factors, along with the opinions of members from other peer groups. Ultimately, the decision of the governing bodies is final.

Besides this, we get opportunities to interact with cast and crew in Hollywood during members-only events. We can also receive support from senior members and studio heads when necessary.

Who are the others from India you have joined as Emmy

voting members?

There are several other Indians, especially those who have either won or been nominated for the Emmys; they too become eligible for this membership. I work closely with Parmindar Karla originally from Mumbai, who is an editor in Hollywood and also an Emmy Voting Member. In 2025, I met an American editor originally from South India, Varun Viswanath, who is an editor on the FX series ‘Reservation Dogs’.

What do you think Goan filmmakers can offer to the world in terms of stories, perspectives and filmmaking talent?

I have not given up on Goan cinema. My presence in Hollywood is a key to learning and adapting, and I believe that, as a Goan filmmaker, I have much to offer as do the other filmmakers of Goa. We need to expand our knowledge, tell our stories, and, importantly, not forget the technical aspects and theory of filmmaking. I do have a film project that I wish to make, which is set in Goa and abroad.

What do you hope young Goan filmmakers take away from your journey?

Your talent is your gold mine. Keep travelling, explore the world, and the world of opportunities. Never stop learning. Seize every opportunity that comes your way, even if it does not fulfil your monetary desire, as long as your heart tells you it can help you open doors. More importantly, as the quote goes in the Batman movie, “If you are good at something, never do it for free.”