KTCL to recruit 250 conductors, 100 drivers to restore bus routes

Panaji: Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL) will recruit 250 conductors and 100 drivers to tide over staff shortages that have led to the temporary suspension of some bus routes in the state.

KTCL chairman Ulhas Tuenkar said offer letters would be issued next week, followed by training, after which the remaining routes would be restarted.

He was speaking at a press conference in the presence of managing director Rohan Kaskar and general manager Mahendra Pednekar.

“Some of our buses were non-operational because we faced a shortage of drivers and conductors. Now, we have recruited 250 conductors and 100 drivers,” Tuenkar said.

The shortage became more evident during the Ganesh Chaturthi period when demand for interstate travel increased. Some interstate services were cancelled during the festival period due to the shortage of drivers and conductors.

KTCL is also planning to expand its fleet and introduce additional interstate services. It plans to deploy 30 new buses on routes to Davanagere, Chikkodi, Murdeshwar and Ratnagiri by late November.

During the six-to-seven-day Ganesh Chaturthi period, KTCL operated 224 special trips using 120 buses, including AC sleepers, Volvos, luxury and semi-luxury coaches. More than 9,000 passengers travelled between Goa and interstate destinations including Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Kolhapur, generating more than Rs 60 lakh in revenue. The corporation also provided free commercial stall spaces at bus terminals for local women’s self-help groups to sell seasonal products.

Tuenkar also referred to Hindu crew members who remained on duty during the festival period.