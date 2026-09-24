‘Free bus travel for women under consideration’

Panaji: A proposal to provide free bus travel to women across Goa is under consideration by the State government, Kadamba Transport Corporation Ltd (KTCL) chairman Ulhas Tuenkar said.“The proposal for free

bus travel for women is under active consideration with our Chief Minister, and we are making sincere efforts to push it forward,” Tuenkar said.

He said KTCL had not increased passenger fares for the past seven years despite increases in diesel and other operational costs.

“We are trying not to put the burden on passengers,” he said, adding that the KTCL operates as a public utility.

Tuenkar said government financial support was required to maintain services, particularly on routes that did not generate enough revenue to meet operational costs.

The KTCL chairman said passenger revenue covered more than 50 per cent of operational expenses, while the state government provided gap funding for the remaining deficit.

“If we have loss on a route, we depend on the government. The government gives us gap

funding because public transport is also about providing service to people,” he said.