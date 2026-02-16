Fake policeman held for abetment of Baina man’s suicide

Vasco: Police on Saturday arrested Abdul Khan, a resident of Baina, Vasco, for allegedly abetting the suicide of Aleixo Godinho, also a resident of Baina.

A complaint was lodged by the deceased’s daughter, Neefa Naperia, stating that Khan impersonated a Mumbai police personnel and contacted her father on WhatsApp, alleging his involvement in illegal advertising of pornographic videos.

In the case, another unknown accused has also been named in the FIR.

Khan, along with the unknown accused, made continuous video calls of varying durations to the deceased on February 11 and sent a copy of an FIR purportedly from the Crime Branch Mumbai that contained the deceased’s Aadhaar number and alleged his involvement in illegal advertising of pornographic videos, stated the complaint.

Khan also allegedly induced the deceased to open a bank account in his name at the Bank of Maharashtra on the pretext of availing a loan. He then took possession of the passbook and ATM card of the account and carried out fraudulent transactions.

In her complaint, Naperia said that the accused harassed her father and put him in a state of fear, leading to him finally dying by suicide.

Further investigation is being conducted by PSI Plato Carvalho of Vasco Police Station.