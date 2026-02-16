King Momo leads parade as Margao carnival showcases tradition & social causes

Margao: Thousands thronged the streets of Margao, on Sunday, as the Carnival float parade transformed the town into a vibrant celebration of colour, music and tradition.

“Carnival is a very traditional celebration and just as it was celebrated in Panaji, it is being celebrated in Margao as well. We have been trying to promote it year after year

since we have many tourists coming to witness the festivities. It has become a time for celebration, entertainment and to have fun,” said Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, who flagged off the parade in the town.

PWD Minister and Margao MLA Digambar Kamat said it was encouraging to see the large turnout and the enthusiasm of the people celebrating the event.

Also present were Navelim MLA Ulhas Tuenkar, BJP state president Damodar Naik and MMC chairperson Damodar Shirodkar and councillors.

Hundreds participated in the parade, which began with King Momo’s float.

Traditional-themed floats featured toddy tappers, fishermen, ‘chonekars’, earthen pot makers, locally grown fruits such as mangoes, and a variety of vegetables.

Floats highlighting social causes were also part of the parade, including the Goa Police float focusing on cybercrimes and preventive measures, Mission Rabies explaining its work with dogs and rabies in the state, the CBI spreading awareness against bribes, and traffic police promoting road safety measures such as wearing helmets.