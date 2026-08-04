Three theatrical works by Jyoti Sinari unveiled

Phoenix Creations publication, Vhalshi, Bicholim, recently released three plays written by Jyoti Vyankatesh Sinari at the Gram Panchayat Hall, Amona.

The collection includes ‘Dharti Aaba’, inspired by the life of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda and published by the

Goa Konkani Akademi; ‘Sankasur Kalo’, a book on traditional drama; and ‘Best of Luck’, a Hindi adaptation of a Konkani original skit.

The books have been prefaced by Gopinath V. Gawas, Milan R. Vaingankar and Milind B. Ganpule, respectively.

The guests of honour were Chairperson of Padmini Foundation Sulakshana Sawant; Director of Education, Government of Goa, Shailesh Zingde; Vice-President of Goa Konkani Akademi Ramesh Ghadi; and Sarpanch of Amona Panchayat Vasant Sinari.