Timeless sacred music returns

A 60-member choir will perform Palestrina’s compositions along with Goan Lenten hymns

SHERYL GONSALVES

Polyphony, a complex style of music, was almost lost in the 16th century. Goa now has the chance to hear it, preserved through the work of Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, the Italian Renaissance composer credited with safeguarding polyphony in the Church.

“This style was almost abandoned as composers adapted it for secular music and church authorities felt sacred texts became hard to follow when sung in multiple voices,” says the Director of the Western Music Department at Kala Academy, Goa and Chancellor of the Archdiocese, Fr. Romeo Monteiro.

He adds that Palestrina’s Missa Papae Marcelli was a turning point. “Its harmony impressed the cardinals, who recognised its importance and preserved it for posterity.”

The upcoming ‘Concerts of Sacred Music’, a personal initiative by Fr. Monteiro for spiritual purposes, will showcase 60 singers and musicians. The programme includes Gregorian chant, early and later polyphony, popular hymns and Goan Lenten music. He says, “The Goan Lenten Motet is an important part of our heritage and deserves to be preserved.” The main attraction of the concert will be Palestrina’s Mass to mark the 500th birth anniversary of the composer. He is known for clear harmonies and lyrical settings and composed over 300 motets, 100 masses and numerous hymns. Palestrina served as maestro at St. Peter’s Basilica and influenced composers including Beethoven, Bach and Mozart. “I’ve always loved sacred music. It has a power you can’t put into words,” says Fr. Monteiro, adding that Cavelossim and Santa Monica, Old Goa, were chosen for their acoustics and accessibility. “My hope is that audiences simply experience the divine music without distraction.”

(The concerts will be held on March 19 at 6 p.m. at Holy Cross Church, Cavelossim and on March 22 at 6.30 p.m. at Santa Monica Church, Old Goa.)