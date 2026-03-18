A new home for the arts

CHRISTINE MACHADO | NT BUZZ

As avid lovers of the arts, Janvion Rodrigues and his wife Danielle Pereira frequently visited the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and St. Andrews Auditorium when they lived in Mumbai.

When the duo decided to move to their ancestral homeland in September 2025, they settled in South Goa. In Margao, they were excited to discover the Ravindra Bhavan. However, when they checked the performance schedule, they found that while many Konkani and Marathi shows were lined up, very few English plays were performed.

“The friends we spoke to said most entertainment happens in North Goa. Some joked that if we wanted to watch certain kinds of shows in Margao, we would have to do it ourselves. It started off as a joke but after the idea marinated in our heads, it began to make more sense,” says Rodrigues.

Their search for a suitable venue led them to Advocate Alvaro Faleiro, who had recently built a three-storey banquet hall in his backyard. Called ‘Cantinho dos Faleiros’, each level seats 400. “Advocate Faleiro loved our idea and felt South Goa truly needed it. He graciously agreed to let us use the premises for MAC,” says Rodrigues, a former film and events producer who now works as a revenue generation consultant. Pereira, meanwhile, is a psychologist and was previously a professor in Mumbai.”

Rodrigues adds, “When we began, we decided to start with stand-up comedy, as it requires fewer infrastructures. However, we quickly realised there are no homegrown stand-up comedians. So now we are working on developing Goan comedians.”

Their next learning was that growth is gradual. “Every new vertical we launch starts with around 10 attendees. The next show has 20, then 30. You have to be in it for the long haul,” he says.

They have also noticed the social benefits of their work. “After each show, the audience expresses gratitude that we are trying this venture. Beyond easy access to entertainment, people appreciate the community aspect, meeting like-minded individuals and having engaging discussions,” explains Rodrigues.

The Centre has recently introduced theatre classes for children. “They are trained in acting, movement, sets, props, lighting, and sound, culminating in a theatrical production. Parents have the opportunity to watch their children perform, while the children develop cooperation, patience, focus and self-expression. The classes are particularly beneficial for shy children, giving them a safe space to come out of their shell,” says Rodrigues. Many other performing arts segments are also planned.

“We are more than just a venue for hire; we also function as curators and producers. While some artists and promoters approach us, we actively seek out quality performers,” he says. Rodrigues adds that emerging comedians such as Navin Kumar and Anand Rathnam, who have performed at MAC, help with marketing, audience development and best practices to support the growth of comedy at the Centre.

A major challenge for Goan artists is the lack of infrastructure. “Venues are too expensive, artists must market every show themselves and talent agencies work only with established performers. Many leave Goa for bigger cities. To address this, MAC offers a revenue-share model so artists pay nothing upfront and we handle marketing; the artist just performs,” says Rodrigues.

The Centre also plans to host theatre plays, comedians, dance troupes and musicians in the near future. Through these initiatives, Rodrigues says it hopes to nurture local talent across the performing arts.